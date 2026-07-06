3 Pressing Questions Facing Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, And Eagles TE Position

Every offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles contemplete bringing Dallas Goedert back. This one felt a bit different.

Goedert certainly had his opportunity to leave Philadelphia after eight seasons and test free agency. he was good enough last season to entertain serious offers.

At the end of the day, Goedert chose to remain with the Eagles. He took less money to stay in Philadelphia and be the TE1 for a ninth season -- another one-year contract.

The Eagles are certainly planning for life without Goedert, as they drafted Eli Stowers in the second round to be the TE1 of the future. They also signed Johnny Mundt and Stone Smartt to complete the revamp of the tight end room.

The tight end position is at a crossroads this season. We're focusing on tight end in the position-by-position series, asking three questions regarding the state of the position.

We previously focused on quarterback, running back, and wide receiver in our training camp preview series, which you can check below.

Three questions at quarterback: What is Tanner McKee's future?

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Is this the final season for Dallas Goedert with the Eagles?

Goedert and the Eagles have been on a year-to-year basis over the past few offseasons. He's entering his ninth season with the team and Goedert is 31 years old, so there's still a few good seasons left in him.

The Eagles have looked towards the future at tight end by drafting Eli Stowers in the second round. This is similar to when the Eagles drafted Goedert in the second round of the 2018 draft when the franchise still had Zach Ertz in the fold.

Ertz was only 27 when the Eagles drafted Goedert, while Goedert is 31 when the Eagles selected Stowers. There was still some prime years of Ertz left. Can the same be said with Goedert?

Goedert is coming off a career-high in receiving touchdowns (11), a year which he had 60 catches for 591 yards (9.9 yards per catch). His yards per catch should be better in this offense, as Mannion's system appears to favor tight ends based on how productive Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave were with the Packers.

Even if Goedert has a big season, there's no guarantee he'll be back (especially if Stowers show promise in year one).

One strength going for Goedert? Jalen Hurts had a 132.7 passer rating targeting Goedert last season. That's hard to ignore.

What is Eli Stowers' role going to be?

This is the biggest unknown in the Eagles' tight end room.

Stowers did not have a good spring, as Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt were clearly ahead of him in terms of learning the offense. Assuming Goedert is the TE1 and Mundt is the TE2, where does that leave Stowers?

The Eagles will find ways to get Stowers on the field, but the pressure on Stowers isn't as high as it is on first-round pick Makai Lemon. Stowers doesn't have to make an instant impact in this offense (though it wouldn't hurt if he did), as he can develop behind Goedert while battling Mundt for playing time in the TE2 role.

Mundt and Stowers will likely interchange and split the snaps in the TE2 role. Stowers needs to work on his blocking, but he'll see the field if he can gain separation in the middle of the field and consistently get open.

Stowers just needs to show progress in his rookie year. He's a very intriguing prospect.

Do the Eagles keep four tight ends?

This will be one of the developments to watch in training camp. Goedert and Stowers are roster locks and Mundt is as close to a roster lock as you're going to find.

These are the three tight ends on the Eagles roster. Will anyone play their way into a potential fourth spot?

The Packers kept four tight ends under Sean Mannion in the past, so there's a chance for a few of these bubble players to make an impact this summer. Stone Smartt could make it as a special teams standout and an extra blocker, and is the favorite for that spot.

Undrafted free agent Dae'Quon Wright is a player to watch this summer in camp. If Wright doesn't make the 53-man roster, there may be a practice squad spot waiting for him.

Grant Calcaterra is also back, along with E.J. Jenkins (who has been on the practice squad over the past few years). Cameron Latu could also make the team as a fullback, which would be the fourth tight end spot.

There's a good chance the Eagles do keep four tight ends, just depends on which of these players are worth creating a roster spot for. They have a good trio with Goedert, Mundt, and Stowers.