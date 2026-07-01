3 Pressing Questions Facing Jalen Hurts and Eagles Complicated Backup QB Situation

Quarterback is one of the deepest positions on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have a good problem by having a franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, a quality backup in Tanner McKee, and an experienced backup in Andy Dalton. Even though the quarterback room is deep, there are a lot of questions regarding the position.

Not just for 2026, but the future as well.

The Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster after using a fifth-round pick on Cole Payton. Will they actually keep four or who will be cut to make room for three? Or will an offseaosn trade talk place.

In the position-by-position preview series, let's start with the quarterbacks as we'll ask three questions regarding the position heading into the 2026 season. Some of these important questions may need to be answered immediately.

Will the offense go back to risk-averse if Jalen Hurts doesn't grasp it?

This has happened with Hurts once before, in his historic finish to the 2024 season.

The Eagles offense was altered after four games when Hurts was turning the football over at an alarming rate, reverting form Kellen Moore's scheme in an effort to help protect Hurts from turning the ball over -- and it worked.

Hurts had 17 total touchdowns to zero giveaways in the second half of games since the first week of October in that 2024 season (including playoffs). The Eagles didn't lose a game Hurts started and finished.

The Eagles used that risk-averse offense once again in 2025, and Hurts protected the football the majority of the season. Philadelphia did have problems in the passing game, and altered the offense this offseason on one of the most radical changes of Hurts' career to date.

Hurts likes the offense and is open to the changes, but there are reservations. What if he struggles to throw the ball in the middle of the field or get rid of the ball quickly? What if the new group of wide receivers don't get consistently open? What if Hurts doesn't commit to running the football again?

Do the Eagles switch back to a risk-averse offense if Hurts struggles and they are losing games? That will have to be answered if Hurts struggles through the firts half of the season.

If Hurts doesn't, this question doesn't need to be asked. There likely will be growing pains.

Are Eagles really going with Andy Dalton as the QB2?

Tanner McKee is still on the roster, but the Eagles are certainly leaning towards Dalton as the QB2 for this season.

Dalton received the majority of the reps in spring practices open to the media. He didn't outperform McKee, but appeared to have a better grasp of Sean Mannion's offense than McKee did.

Once the pads come on, the story could certainly change. McKee could continue his good play in training camp like in years past and win the QB2 job -- or the Eagles may have something else in mind.

In the final year of his rookie contract, would it shock anyone if the Eagles traded McKee and received a Day 3 pick. The Eagles woudl certainly take a fourth-round pick for McKee, who likely would depart in free agency to seek a QB2 option elsewhere with the opportunity to become a starter.

Dalton has plenty of experience as a starter and a backup in this league, and is cost-efficient heading into his 17th season. He may be a better fit for Mannion's system than McKee, wven if he is only in Philadelphai for a year.

The QB2 battle this summer will be one of the highlights of camp and the preseason. McKee could either be the QB2, or play well enough to get a high Day 3 pick in return.

This is a win-win for the Eagles, based on how McKee plays.

Is Cole Payton worth keeping around and developing?

To put it mildly, Payton was not good this spring. The Eagles used a fifth-round pick on Payton in the hopes of developing a Day 3 pick -- similar to McKee three years ago.

They tried this with Kyle McCord last summer, only to cut him and acquire Sam Howell before the season. They're trying again with Payton, but McCord was a better player than him -- in a different offense.

How patrient can the Eagles be with Payton? Are they going to stash him on the 53-man roster as the QB3, similar to what they plan to do with Uar Bernard as a reserve defensive tackle? How many spots on a 53 can a team reserve for developing players?

If the Eagles trade McKee, they'll have no choise but to keep Payton around. That may not be the best move for the quarterback room either, even if they need to develop a quarterback.

Payton needs to show the Eagle ssomething this summer to prove he's worth keeping around, especially since McKee and Dalton are in a QB2 battle.

At this rate, kepping McKee and Dalton are the best options.