PHILADELPHIA — It’s all speculation until the pads come on in September, but the early buzz around Sean Mannion’s offense in Philadelphia is educated guesswork with real teeth: the new Eagles offensive coordinator appears poised to install a scheme with clear fingerprints from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan/Matt LaFleur tree.

And in those systems, the tight end isn’t just a luxury— it’s often the engine.

Even if Philadelphia can’t match the Rams’ depth at the position, the difference-making versatility of a George Kittle or Tucker Kraft is exactly what Mannion’s vision seems to demand.

That puts veteran Dallas Goedert squarely at the center of the plan.

Goedert, 31, is back for his ninth season in Philly after taking less money for the second straight year, turning down chances to chase a bigger payday elsewhere.

“I’ve been here eight years, we’ve had a lot of good runs and done some special things,” Goedert said. “Playing for an organization like this is special. I didn’t want to leave and miss out on what we can do this year. I chose to come back and hopefully put together another great one.”

Last season, Goedert took a slight step back as a blocker but delivered 60 catches for 591 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He added two more scores — one receiving, one rushing — in the playoff loss to San Francisco.

For all the heat Kevin Patullo took as play-caller, nobody could criticize how he used Goedert in the red zone. Now, Goedert gets to learn another new system, this time under Mannion and tight ends coach/run-game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey.

A New Day

Dallas Goedert at Eagles' practice in 2025. | Ed Kracz, Eagles On SI

The TE1 is embracing the change.

“You can only do so much on offense but a lot of the key emphases are a little different,” Goedert said when asked about the new offense this spring. “I feel like through watching what [Mannion] wants to happen, there’s a lot of easy touches to the tight end, getting the ball in space, scheming ways to get us open. So I’m excited for that. I think the tight end is kind of a backbone of the offense in the run game, play-action, pass game. I think it’ll be a really good system to play in.”

The supporting cast for the Eagles at the position is more specialized. Second-round pick Eli Stowers and veteran Grant Calcaterra bring receiving acumen, while Johnny Mundt is the primary in-line blocker. That makes Goedert’s well-rounded game even more valuable — the chess piece who will allows Mannion mix personnel groupings to implement the “illusion of complexity” being chased.

Mahaffey has quickly come to appreciate what he has inherited in Goedert.

“It’s always a luxury to have someone who’s been through it,” the tight ends coach said. “I’ve admired Dallas’ game from afar for a long time. He’s played a ton of meaningful football at a high level. What stands out now is his daily process. He’s devoted, he cares about his teammates, and you see real leadership. It’s been fun watching him attack every single day.”

If Mannion’s offense looks even remotely like the proven attacks it’s modeled after, Goedert won’t just be along for the ride — he could be the one making the system go.