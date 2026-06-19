4 Former Draft Busts the Eagles Could Finally Give Up On This Offseason

There are a few high draft picks on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Some of them were selected by the Eagles while others are getting second chances this offseason on the 90-man roster.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they have a massive hit rate on their high draft picks. DeVonta Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Jordan Davis are the successful ones selected in the first round. Cooper DeJean, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson are the notable stars in the second round.

There aren't a lot of busts selected by the Eagles over the last few years, but there are some picks that have been on the chopping block -- and some will be this summer. Some of these players are Day 3 picks, showing the incredible hit rate by the Eagles in Day 1 and Day 2 over the past few years.

This is why the Eagles have been to two Super Bowls in the last four years, winning one. The Eagles also have been to the playoffs five straight years because they have hit on their draft picks, especially on Day 1 and Day 2.

So which draft picks on the Eagles are in danger of making the roster? This isn't their own picks, but picks from other organizations getting second chances (or third) with the Eagles.

This will be limited from rounds Rounds 1 through 4. Good thing for the Eagles, there aren't any in Rounds 1 and 2 from their own stable.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Would the Eagles really cut bait with a fourth-round pick from last season? Not even Howie Roseman has that impressive of a hit rate.

Robinson struggled throughout his rookie season and has been buried on the depth chart in training camp. He still has a good shot at a roster spot, but will have to battle for it.

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, which does hurt Robinson. Byron Young likely has a roster spot, and there probably is a spot reserved for Uar Bernard -- so one spot will be up for grabs if the Eagles decide to go with six players at defensive tackle.

Young found success somewhere else when the Raiders moved on -- and it happene dto be with the Eagles. Perhaps the same can happen with Robinson if the Eagles were to move on.

Danny Gray (WR)

A third-round pick in the 2022 draft, Gray was waived by the 49ers in 2024 before landing on the Eagles' practice squad. Injuries have hurt Gray throughout his NFL career, as he landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. A finger injury led to Gray's release from the Eagles in 2025 after a strong spring, as he later ended up on the practice squad.

This year, the Eagles revamped the wide receiver position -- and Gray is buried on the depth chart. Gray has to battle for a roster spot with Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper, and Johnny Wilson to start. All three are ahead of him on the depth chart.

Gray's roster chances are very slim, and this may be the end of his run with the Eagles. If Gray is on the practice squad this year, give him credit.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

Ringo has a good shot to make the Eagles roster because he's one of the best special teams players in the game, and that counts when filling out a 53-man roster. If the Eagles keep Ringo, it's because he is one of the best gunners in the NFL.

The 2023 fourth-round pick is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has struggled in coverage. The Eagles have revamped the cornerback position, so there still may be a spot for Ringo heading into year four.

Ringo would need a poor training camp in order to get cut, but the clock is ticking.

Jakorian Bennett (CB)

The Eagles acquired Bennett last August, as he was a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders. Bennett has started 12 games in his career, playing in 35 -- so he has experience. He's a former fourth-round pick -- taken in the same year as Ringo.

Ringo and Bennett aren't the same player, as Ringo has the edge because of special teams. Bennett may not be in the right system, but that was the case with the Raiders too.

The clock is also ticking on Bennett as well. The Eagles took a shot on Bennett last year, but appear to have moved on. Let's see how the summer unfolds.