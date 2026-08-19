5 Biggest Training Camp Questions Eagles Can Answer In Joint Practice With Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to embark on two massive training camp practices with the New England Patriots, a litmus test of how good the Eagles are with the regular season opener just three weeks away.

While the Patriots are the defending AFC champions, the Eagles want to prove they can stand toe-to-toe with a team expected to make the playoffs once again. Philadelphia also wants to prove it is an NFC contender to go to the Super Bowl for the third time in five years.

These joint practices are the clash of the titans in the NFL. The Eagles can answer quite a few questions about their football team over the next two days.

These are the biggest...

How will the new look WR room look against a good pass defense?

The Eagles don't have one of the elite wide receiver duos in the NFL anymore.

A.J. Brown will be suiting up for the other team in these joint practices, leaving the Eagles top two wide receivers as DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Quote a change from the last four years when Brown and Smith were terrorizng defenses.

Makai Lemon is working his way towards returning, but the Eagles aren't expected to have their slot receiver for these practices. Who will be the WR3? Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore? Darius Cooper?

No matter who is on the first team, this unit isn't has good -- or as deep -- as last year. Going up against Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, and Marcus Jones will be a tough task. This will be a good test to see if the new wide receiver room can hold their own against a strong cornerback group.

How will the top pass defense fare against A.J. Brown?

The Eagles are familiar with Brown from the past few seasons, as he was the only wide receiver in franchise history to have 5,000+ receiving yards over a four-year stretch with the franchise.

Brown and Quinyon Mitchell were involved in some epic training camp battles, but now the two will face each other for the first time with different franchises. The Patriots are going to test Mitchell to see if Brown can beta one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Cooper DeJean will even get an opportunity against Brown over the next two days. Don't forget the Patriots also added Romeo Doubs this offseason as well, so they have a revamped wide receiver room.

Brown is going to get a fair share of targets over the next few days. The Eagles better be ready.

Will Jalen Hurts thrive in the middle of the field?

Through 12 training camp practices, Hurts hasn't been afraid to test the middle of the field against the Eagles excellent pass defense. He shouldn't be afraid to try the middle of the field against the Patriots pass defense either.

Here's the issue. A lot of Hurts' interceptions this training camp have come from when he throws in the middle of the field, a sign of Hurts adjusting to throwing between the hashmarks.

Are the Eagles going to have their quarterback test the middle of the field often, or will they take a risk-averse approach in order to "win" the practice. The Eagles should do the former if they are serious regarding changing the offense under Sean Mannion.

Hurts has been successful the limited times he throws between the hashmarks. The Eagles need to stick to the plan.

Will the pass rush be effective without Jonathan Greenard?

The Eagles searched for a No. 1 pass rusher this offseason because the pass rush was inefficient the first eight games last season. Then they acquired Jaelan Phillips at the trade deadline and became one of the elite pass rushes in the league.

This is why they paid top money to Jonathan Greenard, to pair him with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith. Hunt has been one of the best players on the Eagles this camp and has the makings of a pass rusher that could have double-digit sacks this season.

This would look a lot better with Greenard, but he's on the PUP list as the Eagles try to get him ready for Week 1. The Eagles pass rushing depth will be tested this week, as Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa are better than Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche were behind Hunt and Smith last year.

New England revamped its offensive line, so the pass rush will be on notice. The top four have to get to Drake Maye this week to silence any doubts of how good this pass rush can be without Greenard.

Is the offensive line elite again?

The Eagles aren't winning the Super Bowl without a healthy offensive line. The five starters have been relatively healthy this training camp, and will be tested against a Patriots defensive front that includes Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, and Harold Landry.

What this offensive line needs to do is stay on the field. Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens say they are healthy and Lane Johnson is set for what is expected to be his final season. This offensive line can set the tone for these practices -- and for the season -- if they can get through these two practices unscathed.

The task won't be easy, but this is the backbone of the Eagles. This is the ticket toward this offense working in 2026, and they can dominate the Patriots front this week.