Overreactions After Three Weeks of Eagles Training Camp: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. over Jihaad Campbell?

Three weeks of Philadelphia Eagles training camp are complete.

Over that time, the Eagles have completed 12 practices and a preseason game. There's still plenty of training camp to go -- as Nick Sirianni will tell you -- with joint practices against the New England Patriots taking center stage.

Outside of the joint practices, the Eagles have a two preseason games and a full week of training camp practice remaining before cutdown day. There have been a lot of developments since then, and a lot of storylines -- and ones still to come.

What are the biggest overreactions to training camp? Which overreactions have merit and which are just out of whack?

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. should start over Jihaad Campbell

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Trotter Jr. has been excellent in training camp, finding his way to the football and getting in position to make plays. If the Eagles need a play when Trotter is at the MIKE, he has made it.

Jihaad Campbell was on the same field Trotter was on Saturday night, and Trotter Jr. was the best player on the field. Trotter Jr. should start over Campbell then right?

Not a chance. The Eagles selected Campbell as their first-round pick last year for a reason. Campbell is bigger and more athletic than Trotter Jr. and has the potential with the physical tools to be a game changer in the league.

Trotter Jr. deserves to start in the NFL, and that opportunity may come in Philadelphia next year. He's not starting over Campbell and will crack the lineup if there is an injury.

The Eagles have three good off-ball linebackers. There's the narrative that needs to be pushed.

The Eagles don't have a backup quarterback

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

There is a competition for the backup quarterback job that no one wants to win. Andy Dalton is trying to hand Tanner McKee the job and McKee doesn't seem keen on taking it.

Forget about Cole Payton. He hasn't done enough to earn a roster spot over Dalton or McKee. If the Eagles keep both Dalton and McKee, it shouldn't be surprising.

About the QB2 competition? McKee and Dalton have been disappointing in camp, but it would be nice to see them in game reps with an offense that isn't vanilla (not happening in the preseason).

The winner of this job likely is going to come during the joint practices this week. Dalton is the front runner for the QB2 job, but McKee can seize the position with a strong week.

There is one certainty. If Jalen Hurts gets injured, the Eagles aren't winning games anyway.

The Eagles don't need to trade for a safety

Overreaction or reality: Reality

If the Eagles do acquire a safety prior to the start of the season, it wouldn't be surprising. That being said, Marcus Epps and Michael Carter have both played well enough for Howie Roseman not to make a move.

Epps might be the starter already at safety, given how the Eagles didn't play him with the other starters in the preseason opener. carter played in the game, and he is Epps' biggest competition for the job.

Carter has played well this summer, and has made a seamless transition to safety. With Epps, Carter, and Andrew Mukuba -- the Eagles have a solid starting safety trio in place. The only question remains is if the Eagles will carry four safeties or three.

Eli Stowers will be a healthy scratch come Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Reality

How Stowers has performed this summer, things may be trending that way.

Stowers has struggled with his blocking, which was to be expected. He wasn't supposed to struggle getting open with his athleticism, but that's exactly what has transpired through three weeks. The secodn-round pick just isn't ready to contribute to this offense.

While Stowers has been better over the past week, his flaws were on display in the preseason opener. He needs more game reps and as many opportunities to go up against NFL defenses.

Stowers is going to be the TE3, but the Eagles may keep four tight ends in case Stowers needs to be a healthy scratch to start the year. This isn't ideal for a second-round pick, but the Eagles will have to play the long game here.

The Eagles just have to hope Stowers contributes at some point this season.

There are two wide receiver spots open on the Eagles

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Let''s look at how the Eagles wide receiver group will play out. DeVonta Smith is the WR1 and Dontayvion Wicks is the WR2. Makai Lemon is a first-round pick, so he's expected to be the WR3 when he's healthy.

Those are the first three spots. Darius Cooper has played well enough this summer to earn a roster spot, so there's four. The battle for the fifth spot is between Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore.

The Eagles aren't keeping six receivers, as it doesn't make sense to do that. If the Eagles want a sixth receiver, they can elevate him from the practice squad for game days. There's no reason to use a 53-man roster spot on a sixth receiver.

The battle is between Brown and Moore, and Moore deserves to make the team over Brown at this stage of training camp. Brown is going to get a long leash because he's owed $5 million guaranteed and he's a former first-round pick that's had success in this league.

If Brown can consistently get open and create yards after the catch, he makes the Eagles. He'll also be the WR4 if he makes the team. This is where the joint practice is interesting.

Who's going to start if Makai Lemon can't practice or is limited? Brown or Moore? Or do the Eagles go with Cooper?

One of the hidden joint practice storylines.