5 Eagles That Are Trade Candidates Heading Into Training Camp -- Fair or Not

This summer is going to be interesting with the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

With the NFL trade deadline finally being announced on November 10, that gives the Eagles the entire summer and nine weeks in the regular season to figure out what players have value to other teams.

Even though the trade deadline is in Week 10 (yes it's later this year), the Eagles are going to make some deals prior to the start of the season. They traded Harrison Bryant and Darian Kinnard last August and traded John Metchie III last October.

The Eagles acquire players (see Jaelan Phillips and Fred Johnson), but they also trade players away too.

Since the trade deadline date is official, let's look at five Eagles that are on the trade block this summer. They may not be dealt this summer, but perhaps at some point in 2026 prior to the deadline.

Jalen Carter | DT

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The Eagles and Carter are still likely to get a contract extension done (and they should). What if both sides are at an impasse when camp starts?

Does Carter hold out until he gets a deal? What if the Eagles stand firm on their approach and want Carter to show more consistent production and mature more?

If this extension talk drags out and Carter wants a record-setting deal, maybe Carter's representation is the one that asks for a trade. This is a scenario the Eagle sdon't want, but they may have to entertain.

This would be a bad look if the Eagles traded A.J. Brown and Jalen Carter in a span of a few months. The Eagles can't allow this to happen, and it shouldn't get to that point.

Tanner McKee | QB

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Let's start with the obvious here. The Eagles could potentially receive a high Day 3 pick for McKee, who is in a competition with Andy Dalton for the QB2 job.

Basing off what reporters saw in OTAs and minicamp, Dalton got the majority of QB2 reps over McKee. This was a job that was believed to be McKee's, but the Eagles appear to have other plans.

McKee is in the last year of his rookie contract, so that factors into the equation. Teams need an upgrade at QB2 and McKee provides that.

Doesn't appear this is a situation if McKee gets traded, but when.

Fred Johnson | T

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Johnson is in a battle with Markel Bell for the No. 3 tackle job this summer, which is a bit of a surprise.

The Eagles brought back Johnson on a one-year deal this offseason, as he was expected to be the swing tackle behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. Fred Johnson has handled that role over the past few years.

With Markel Bell further along in his development, this makes Johnson expendable. What if Bell wins the No. 3 tackle job? Where does that leave Johnson?

Johnson is a good tackle, but he does have value around the league as a backup tackle -- even a starter for some teams. Makes more sense than being a No. 4 tackle in Philadelphia.

Kelee Ringo | CB

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Ringo was mentioned as a cut candidate this summer, but cut candidates are also trade candidates.

An excellent special teamer, Ringo is one of the best gunners in the league. Teams covet that, including the one that currently employs Ringo. He also has starting experience in the league and just turned 24 years old.

If Ringo gets outplayed by Jakorian Bennett, perhaps the Eagles retain Bennett and find a taker for Ringo before the year starts. This is the final season on his rookie contract too.

Ringo can play his way into a job this summer, or play well enough for another team that values him more. Being a good special teams player makes Ringo valuable.

Ty Robinson | DT

The Eagles have taken a shot on third-round defensive tackles before, which is how Byron Young ended up in Philadelphia. Why wouldn't a team do the same with Robinson?

Perhaps the Eagles shouldn't give up on Robinson so quickly, but they are very deep at defensive tackle. Robinson is going to find it hard to even find playing time on Sundays.

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo are going to play the majority of the snaps. Young is the front runner for the No. 4 spot.

What if Robinson plays well? Do the Eagles trade Young because he's in the last year of his rookie deal? There are layers to this.

If Young beats out Robinson, perhaps Robinson becomes expendable. The Eagles could sell he's a fourth-round pick heading into year two, even if Robinson hasn't worked out in Philadelphia.

A defensive tackle is likely to be traded prior to the start of the season. Let's see who it is.