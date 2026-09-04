PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles may have had the best defensive line in the NFL heading into the season. At least a top-five unit. Then, that darn Hall of Fame tackle on the other coast, Aaron Donald, decided to unretire and sign back on with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, it’s L.A.’s D-line that gets top billing.

Other defensive lines are in the mix, and Philly is still in that conversation. The twists and turns of a grueling 17-game season will tell the final story. The Eagles are in the hunt to be the best for three reasons, and it starts with their defensive tackles. Here's why:

-They have plenty of horsepower up front.

-They have one of the best teaching defensive line coaches in the league with Clint Hurtt.

-They have solid depth, especially if Byron Young and Ty Robinson continue developing the way they have.

Defensive Line Coach Gives Take On His DTs

Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Hurtt held court with beat writers in the week leading up to Labor Day and had several things to say about his line, starting with Jalen Carter, whose shoulders and bank account are both healthy.

“You could tell he's healthy,” said Hurtt. “You have the explosive power behind his hands, and more active with using his hands, where he was kind of playing with limited last season, playing through that is a credit to him. But he looks definitely looks healthy.”

And after being paid a handsome amount of money to stick around through 2031 for what can amount to $152 million, the expectations have increased.

"Just to be a consistently dominant player and not just the flash plays, but he's consistently down in and down out doing little things the right way,” said Hurtt when asked about those expecations that come with his new contract “And I would say that this training camp has been a good commitment and a start to that.”

"Amazing Season" On Tap For Moro Ojomo?

Eagles DT Moro Ojomo | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Hurtt is likewise high on Moro Ojomo and believes Jordan Davis is still an ascending player.

On Ojomo: “I think he's gonna have an amazing season. Coaching him is an absolute pleasure - super, super smart, great communicator, the vocal leader of the group. I think they all lead in their own specific way, but he's very outspoken, and that's speaks to the confidence that he has in himself, but I think he's gonna have a phenomenal year.”

On Davis: “It's the pass-rushing stuff. Last year, we got the 4 ½ (sacks). Really should have had 6½. He had two where he had them in the grips and should have finished those off. To me, I want to see the sack production, and that area of his game continue to take an upward tick, and I feel like he's done a nice clip here in training camp.”

As for the depth, Byron Young keeps taking steps forward, and Ty Robinson looks like he could have a bigger role this season than he did as a rookie. Hurtt responded to a question about Robinson and how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this summer that Robinson’s career was on life support but has begun showing signs of life.

“When you're a rookie, even though, for him, in the air conditioning (of meetings), he understands that he can answer the questions the right way,” said the defensive line coach. “It's just on the field how fast things are moving. The NFL game is different than the college game. Things started to slow down. He understands exactly where the coaching points are.

“He can adjust within the game and not have to wait to get to the sideline. Credit to the kid for his hard work and effort; continue to coach him hard to keep pushing. He's headed in the right direction.”

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