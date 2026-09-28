Complete Eagles Inactives For Week 3 at Bears: Training Camp Standout To Make Season Debut

The Philadelphia Eagles announced their game day inactives for the Monday night showdown against the Chicago Bears.

Most of the game day inactives were set with three players officially ruled out prior to the game. The Eagles already have announced their two practice squad elevations and have 52 players on the active roster.

Teams can carry 47 players on an active game day roster, so five players have to be ruled inactive.

Here are the six Eagles inactives for Week 3, along with what they mean and the players set to be on the active roster for the first time this season -- which include Elijah Moore and Micah Morris.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown missed the final two practices with an ankle injury and was ruled out prior to Monday's game. He's played just 17 snaps this season, which all came in Week 2, and doesn't have a catch in two games.

With Brown ruled out, the Eagles will still carry six wide receivers on the game day roster. Elijah Moore, who was inactive the first two weeks, is expected to make his debut in Week 3 as he's on the active roster.

The Eagles have run "11 personnel" on 76% of the offensive snaps this season, so there's an opportunity for Moore to get some playing time against the Bears. Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper are expected to see a good percentage of snaps as the WR3 and WR4.

Fred Johnson (T)

Johnson is out with a knee injury, so Markel Bell is the No. 3 tackle and will play if Lane Johnson or Jordan Mailata have to miss a play. Bell was assumed to be the No. 3 tackle prior to the game, but tthat was unknown unless he or Johnson had to enter the game.

The Eagles will carry three tackles for this game: Mailata, Johnson, and Bell.

Dallas Goedert (TE)

Goedert is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury, but was not placed on injured reserve. That's a good sign he's back prior to Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys (10/26).

Zach Ertz was elevated from the practice squad, so he'll assume the role as TE1 while Goedert is out. The Eagles also have Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins on the active roster.

Tanner McKee (QB)

McKee is the third quarterback on the roster, an the emergency option. He was also inactive the first two games as Andy Dalton is the backup to Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles have four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. The only way McKee can enter the game is if the club's two active quarterbacks are unable to play either by disqualification or injury.

Cole Payton (QB)

Payton is the developmental fourth quarterback on the roster, and has been inactive the first three games. Of the Eagles game day inactives, Payton and McKee have been inactive all three games.

Payton was an upback on the punt team in the final preseason game, but hasn't been used in that role in a regular season game yet.

A.J. Epenesa (DE)

The Eagles will go with four pass rushers for the third straight week. With Jonathan Greenard officially back, Epenesa is the edge rusher that will be the healthy scratch.

Epenesa played just 20 snaps in two games, or 16.26% of the snaps. Arnold Ebiketie ended up playing significantly more than Epenesa, or 34.96% of the defensive snaps so far. Ebiketie will get a snap reduction with Jonathan Greenard back.

How much will Greenard play? That is the question, but expectations should be tempered. Don't expect Greenard to play the full contingent of snaps, but be part of a rotation with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!