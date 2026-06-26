Ball Security Remains Non-Negotiable For The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - As the Eagles prepare for the upcoming season, head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear this spring that protecting the football is not just a priority — it remains the foundation of the organization’s philosophy.

Speaking about the team’s offensive approach in a new scheme and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ history of putting a major emphasis on ball security, Sirianni drew a sharp distinction between fumbles and interceptions while emphasizing that neither will be tolerated when preventable.

“You’re speaking of just interceptions, right? Because I think fumbles are a different story,” Sirianni explained. “Fumbles [have] a fundamental approach to it. I don’t look at fumbles the exact same way as interceptions.”

In Sirianni’s mind, there is more of a gray area with INTs.

“Interceptions are happening with decision-making as [the quarterback] goes through reads and stuff like that,” the head coach noted. “So fumbles, never will I ever budge on that because that’s something that’s the backbone of what we do fundamentally.”

Foundational Philosophy

Nick Sirianni speaks with reporters on May 26, 2026 | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Sirianni stressed that his entire program is built on fundamentals, with ball security at the top of the list.

“I say to the guys an awful lot that this program and everything we’re built on is built off fundamentals and the most important fundamental that we have is the ball, and it’ll be treated as so,” said Sirianni. “With the way we drill, with the way we coach it, with the way they emphasize it as players, we’re going to continue to pound that and make sure that we’re diligent there.”

While acknowledging that interceptions are part of football, Sirianni said the message to Hurts and the offense remains consistent in the shift from a power-based, run-first philosophy to a Shanahan/McVay-like scheme under Sean Mannion.

“Jalen knows how important it is for us to take care of the football and we’re going to continue to preach that,” Sirianni said. “That doesn’t mean interceptions don’t happen. Of course they do. It’s a part of the game.

“But, as long as I’m the head coach here, we’re going to be very diligent about winning that turnover battle and winning the explosive play battle.”

The coach admitted there is often an inherent tension created in modern NFL offenses when pushing for big plays while also trying to protect the football, but made clear his philosophy hasn’t wavered.

“I know it’s like, ‘Okay, that sounds simple,’ but there’s an art to it because you’ve got to be able to create explosives in different ways and sometimes that puts the ball at risk, but at the end of the day, that ball is still the most important thing,” Sirianni said. “We’ll know how to create explosives in that time, but taking care of the ball is the most important thing.”

The coach also outlined the team’s goal to end every possession with a kick: “We talk about this all the time, can we come out of a game with every drive ending in a kick? Whether that’s an extra point, hopefully, whether that’s a field goal, or whether that’s a punt.

“That’s the mission of how we want to go about our fundamentals.”

The consistency of Sirianni’s approach comes as the Eagles look to refine what has been described as a stagnant offense with a perceived schematic evolution under Mannion, who has been around modern west coach offenses as both a player and coach.

The approach forward is a cost-benefit analysis of taking chances versus the reward on winning the turnover battle by using a risk-averse approach.

Sirianni’s spring messaging serves as a reminder that his core philosophies aren’t changing and Mannion has to operate within those restraints.