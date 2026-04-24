Eagles Biggest Draft Needs And The Direction They'll Go In During Rounds 2-3

The Philadelphia Eagles went wide receiver in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Expected to go offense on day one, the Eagles traded up to add to an already deep wide receiver group -- setting up the position for years to come.

While the Eagles are set at wide receiver, they did not address offensive line in Round 1. The board didn't go their way on night one of the draft, but Philadelphia has three draft picks to find an offensive lineman in Round 2.

The Eagles are going to be busy, as they will be looking at multiple positions to improve their roster. They may not even use all three picks in the second round.

With no picks in the fourth round on Day 3 -- and just two total -- attention shifts to what Philadelphia will do on Day 2 of the draft. Here are the positions the Eagles could address.

Offensive line

The first round of the draft didn't go as planned for the Eagles when it came to finding a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson. Kadyn Proctor was off the board early due to the run of tackles that started in the top-10, and Blake Miller and Monroe Freeling were selected before the Eagles traded up.

Philadelphia still can find a long-term starter at guard and tackle in Round 2 or 3 of the draft. Finding a guard should be a higher priority, considering the depth at the position and finding competition for Tyler Steen at right guard.

The Eagles also need to potentially find a long-term solution for Landon Dickerson, who may be one major injury away from retirement. Guard may be the priority here, and the Eagles could potentially find a tackle to develop later in the draft.

Pass rusher

The pass rush needs a boost, even though the unit is solid with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith as the starters. The Eagles could use more depth, or a proven veteran that can get to the quarterback.

This is where Jonathan Greenard comes in, as the Eagles have been linked to him for several weeks. Philadelphia could trade one of its picks for Greenard on Day 2 and settle on him as the solution for losing Jaelan Phillips.

If the Eagles don't trade for a veteran pass rusher, this may be the position they'll target in Round 2. The Eagles need depth behind Smith and Hunt, adding to the rotation with free agent signing Arnold Ebiketie.

Safety

The Eagles can wait until the third round to find a starting-caliber safety in this draft, perhaps using pick No. 68 to find that starter next to Andrew Mukuba.

Marcus Epps can start, but bringing in rookie competition would also add depth to the position -- and more versatility to the defense. Michael Carter will also be moving to safety and is in the competition, but a Vic Fangio safety needs ball hawks and players that can create turnovers. Cooper DeJean can also play safety in base defense as well.

The third round should be a good time to find a safety.

Tight end

This is more of a luxury for the Eagles, but they should look at finding a long-term replacement for Dallas Goedert. No offense to Grant Calcaterra, Johnny Mundt, and Stone Smartt -- all are on one-year deals for a reason.

Finding a long-term successor for Goedert may be a priority on Day 2, especially since the Eagles had interest in Kenyon Sadiq (who was drafted at No. 16 by the New York Jets). This tight end class is deeper than most years, so there could be a long-term successor in Round 2 or 3.

A TE2 is also a priority if the Eagles can find one. Tight end isn't high on the shopping list, but the position can not be ignored.