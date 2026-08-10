Overreactions From Eagles Training Camp Day 9: Darius Cooper Over Makai Lemon?

The Philadelphia Eagles were back on the practice field on Monday, and there were plenty of storylines that came from a hot and muggy practice.

This is the heat of training camp now. The Eagles are going to be heading to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 1 of the preseason on Saturday, then head to Foxborough for a joint practice with the Patriots next week. This is when the test of the season begins.

A big week is in store for the Eagles, with two practices on Monday and Tuesday -- followed by a Thursday practice open to the media before the preseason opener. Day 9 of camp produced a lot of material, and quite a few overreactions from the practice.

Which overreactions are out of touch and which are reality?

Darius Cooper will produce more than Makai Lemon at WR

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

This statement would have bene asinine two weeks ago, even one week ago. The reality? Cooper has been a significantly better player than Lemon this camp.

Lemon hasn't been able to get on the field because of a hamstring injury. There has to be some concern whether Lemon will be ready to contribute in the early portion of the season, or if he'll be ready at all come Week 1. Of course this happened with Cooper DeJean two years ago too and we saw how well that turned out.

Cooper had another dominant practice on Monday, catching basically everying that's thrown his way. he's getting open and Jalen Hurts trusts him to catch the football. There's a legitimate chance Cooper could be the WR3 on this team come Week 1. Forget about the roster spot, as Cooper has that essentially locked up.

Lemon has to get on the practice field and start getting reps. The Eagles are taking things slow with lemon for a reason. They want him to get to 100% and contribute in the slot this year. Lemon is a first-round pick, so he's going to play.

If anything, the Eagles may not need Lemon to contribute right away -- if at all this year. The emergence of Dontayvion Wicks and Darius Cooper have played a significant role in that.

Rocco Underwood isn't a lock to make the Eagles

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Underwood was noted as a roster lock on the latest 53-man roster projection before Day 9 of practice. The reality? The Eagles may need to look for a long snapper to challenge him.

The snaps haven't been consistent enough for Underwood to justify having a roster spot. Some of the snaps just aren't good enough in an NFL regular seaosn game and will cost the Eagles on special teams.

There are veteran long snappers out there that can challenge Underwood for the job, and perhaps the Eagles give them a look over the initial 53-man roster is set. They don't have to keep a long snapper on the initial 53 after all.

Underwood has three preseason games to impress the Eagles. Philadelphia doesn't even have to find its long snapper for another month, so there's still time.

Elijah Moore will make this roster over Hollywood Brown

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Based on nine training camp practices, Moore has been the better receiver than Brown. Moore had two catches on Monday that resulted in big gains, as his confidence is increasing as the good practices are stacking up.

Moore deserves a lot of credit for being a roster afterthought at the start of camp towards serious roster consideration. He can be the veteran presence the Eagles thought they have with Brown, even if Brown has $5 million guaranteed in his contract.

Maybe the Eagles keep six receivers and retain Brown and Moore, but both wideouts essentially play the same role. The Eagles are already wasting roster spots on the 53 for other players, so are they really going to do the same at wide receiver?

Brown still has the upper hand towards making the 53, but Moore is playing his way into consideration for a roster spot. There's a lot of football left to be played.

Markel Bell doesn't have the No. 3 tackle battle locked up

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Bell may be ahead of Fred Johnson in the battle for the No. 3 tackle spot, but Johnson was getting the first team reps at right tackle when Lane Johnson was getting a rest on Monday. Perhaps this is just the Eagles switching things up at right tackle, giving Johnson an opportunity at the spot.

The Eagles appear to have plans for both Bell and Johnson, as Johnson gives them veteran depth whether he is the No. 3 or No. 4 tackle. There isn't much behind Johnson if he's the No. 4, so it's important to keep him sharp at left tackle and right tackle. The same goes for Bell.

This will be a storyline in Saturday's preseason opener. Who will start at right tackle between Bell and Johnson and how long will both play at right tackle? Both players are going to start, but who starts where at tackle will be something to monitor.