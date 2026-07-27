Five Eagles Sleepers Who Could Break Through Smoke And Earn Roster Spot

There are always training camp standouts in the heat of the summer. Camp standouts on the Philadelphia Eagles become stars, whether they are good players or not.

Ask Paul Turner how that turned out? Raheem Mostert? Henry Josey? Three players that became camp darlings.

None of them made the initial 53-man roster, but Mostert became a star somewhere else. Turner had his shot with the Eagles in 2016, but was largely an unknown after that.

Such is the life of training camp. All of these players played their way into the conversation for a roster spot. Who are going to be those players this year? Who can break the initial 53-man roster projection?

Some of these players have established careers in the NFL. Some are true long shots to make this team. Let's look at five players that could become camp darlings that will fight for a roster spot.

Elijah Mitchell (RB)

Mitchell had the makings of a star running back in his rookie season of 2021. He had the burst and power to become one of the best in the league. The 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey and a knee injury have severely altered Mitchell's career. He hasn't been the same since.

What if Mitchell shows that burst from his rookie year again, or any signs that he can be close to that running back prior to that knee injury? Mitchell has to stay healthy first, as he hasn't recorded a carry since 2023.

This was an intriguing June signing by the Eagles, who are going to find out if Mitchell has anything left in the tank. If he does, Mitchell could find a way to be a part of this roster in 2026.

Darius Cooper (WR)

Cooper made the 53-man roster last season as an undrafted free agent out of Tarleton State. He remained on the Eagles all season as a player they developed. Cooper had his moments -- good and bad -- but he was a player the Eagles saw potential in.

The wide receiver position was revamped this offseason. Cooper may be out of the mix if the Eagles keep five. Johnny Wilson had a better minicamp and is a bigger version of what Cooper can do.

Cooper has a shot to make the 53, but he is a long shot. If he can repeat the summer he had last year, this conversation changes.

Zion Wilson (DT)

The Eagles were fortunate to get Wilson late in the spring, as his sixth year of eligibility was waived by the NCAA. Philadelphia knows something regarding Wilson, paying him $225,000 in guaranteed money and a $25,000 signing bonus. This is the largest amount of money given to anyone in the Eagles' undrafted free agent class.

Does Wilson have a chance to make this roster? The answer is yes.

The Eagles will have to see how quickly Wilson adjusts to the nFL, but he's a player that could break through in a crowded defensive tackle position. The Eagles have a roster spot saved for Uar Bernard, but Wilson can change those plans if he gets to the quarterback this summer.

This is a player that Eagles want to develop, even if Wilson is on the practice squad. Wilson has a great chance to be a camp darling.

Maximus Pulley (S)

Since the safety position is wide open, why can't Pulley like this roster? An undrafted free agent out of Wofford, Pully was a ball hawk in college. He made plays to the football and took advantage of gaining yards when the ball wa sin his hands.

Based on how the third team could look this summer, Pulley could be a star. The Eagles have roster spots open at safety, a position Howie Roseman and the front office could revamp as training cmap winds down. Why can't Pulley slip through the cracks?

Pulley has as good of a chance as any of the undrfated free agents to make this roster.

Kapena Gushiken (DB)

Outside of the nickname Vic Fangio has already given him, "Gush" has a strong chance of making the 53. Gushiken was a playmaker at Ole Miss in his one year with the Rebels and ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. He flashed his athleticism this spring, being able to play the slot and at safety.

Gushiken can make this team as a defensive back , and his speed will play out of special teams. He'll have to outplay Kelee Ringo and J.T. Gray, but there's a lot to like about his athleticism.

Shouldn't be surprising if Gushiken has a good summer.