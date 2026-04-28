How Many Eagles Rookies Will Actually Make An Impact in 2026 -- And What Is The Expectation For Them

This rookie class wasn't going to be big for the Philadelphia Eagles, at least until later in the draft.

A series of trades give the Eagles five picks on Day 3 as opposed to the three original selections going into the draft. Having more late-round picks benefitted the Eagles, as they didn't have to go deep in undrafted free agency and could fill their 90-man roster with draft selections.

The Eagles ended up making eight draft picks. Some have high expectations in year one while others are developmental pieces. The Eagles aren't going to hit a home run on every pick, but are hoping some of these picks are singles.

Howie Roseman is hoping his track record in the first three rounds over the past five years carries over into 2026. If Makai lemon, Eli Stowers, and Markel Bell turn out to be good football players -- the Eagles Super Bowl window will last until the 2030s.

What about year one? What are the expectations for this rookie class?

Makai Lemon (1st round)

Expectation: WR2, eventual playmaker in offense

Lemon is good enough of a player to make an instant impact in Week 1. His ability to play in the slot gives Jalen Hurts a trustworthy target in the middle of the field, and the two are already planning on working together and growing their quarterback-receiver relationship.

Dontayvion Wicks may get the WR2 snaps early in the year, but the expectation is for Lemon to eventually take over that role. Lemon is going to become a dangerous weapon in the slot and be a part of this offense from the get-go. He may just need a few weeks to get his feet wet before dipping into the deep end of the pool.

Eli Stowers (2nd round)

Expectation: TE2, added asset to passing game

Stowers' usage comes down to how frequently the Eagles involve Dallas Goedert as the TE1. Goedert is going to be the tight end that gets the most targets, but will Stowers get opportunities to showcase his talent in the middle of the field?

Competing with Johnny Mundt for snaps, Stowers will see more snaps if his blocking improves and he's not a liability as the season goes on. He's the TE1 of the future, but Stowers will have to make catches and open up the middle of the field when the ball comes his way.

The Eagles want to use the TE2 to their advantage. That advantage is Stowers.

Markel Bell (3rd round)

Expectation: Develop under Lane Johnson at right tackle

If Bell has to see the field this season, the tackle position has significantly taken a turn for the worse.

Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are the elite starters . Fred Johnson is the No. 3 tackle, able to play the left and right side in case Mailata or Johnson go down. If Bell doesn't see meaningful snaps at all in the regular season, it's a win.

Bell needs to learn under Johnson how to play right tackle. That's the plan for 2026.

Bell can start in a few years when Johnson is ready to retire. He'll need two years to learn how to play the position with efficiency. This is why the Eagles view him as a long-term developmental piece.

The tools are there. Bell needs to hone them.

Cole Payton (5th round)

Expectation: No. 3 QB

If Payton is the No. 3 quarterback come September, it will be surprising. This means the Eagles did trade Tanner McKee for draft picks and Andy Dalton is the QB2 heading into the season.

If the Eagles keep four quarterbacks on the roster, Payton is the developmental fourth quarterback and can be used in sub-packages as an H-back or tight end. Sort of like a Taysom Hill in his early years with the Saints.

Payton is a project at quarterback. He'll get time to learn this summer, and is likely on the 53-man roster.

Micah Morris (6th round)

Expectation: Backup guard

The Eagles need backup guards in the worst way. Between Morris, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, and Hollin Pierce -- none of them have ever taken a regular season snap at guard. The depth at guard is certainly tested.

If Morris can have a good camp and preseason, showing he can become the No. 3 guard, that's a win for the Eagles. Philadelphia should still add a veteran guard with experience, but Morris has a golden opportunity to play and contribute this season.

Cole Wisniewski (7th round)

Expectation: Could start at safety

The Eagles starters at safety are Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps at this time. Cooper DeJean is a safety in a base defense, but the position is then (the Eagles don't believe that's the case right now).

There's a golden opportunity not only for Wisniewski to make this roster -- but start. He can beat out Epps and Michael Carter with a strong summer.

The starting job opposite Mukuba is wide open. The Eagles might have found a gem in Wisniewski.

Uar Bernard (7th round)

Expectation: Learn football

Bernard is getting the Jordan Mailata treatment in year one. He's not expected to play nor see any action outside of training camp and the preseason. This is a developmental year for Bernard, as he'll be protected on the 53-man roster and add on to his frame.

Mailata needed three years to figure the NFL out. The same timeline can be used for Bernard.

Keyshawn James-Newby (7th round)

Expectation: Practice squad

If James-Newby makes the practice squad, that's a major win. He'll need a good summer just to be in roster consideration, as the pass rushing group is pretty much set.

James-Newby just needs to get on the radar, and in a good way. He's got an uphill battle ahead of him.