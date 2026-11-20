With the playoffs looking more like a long shot by the day, most Eagles fans are already looking ahead to the future. They might lose more often than win down the stretch, but each remaining game gives Eagles fans a better idea of what needs to be done this offseason, both in terms of what needs to be added and subtracted.

Although fans are focused on what this weekend's clash with the Steelers might reveal, it might not be too early to start thinking about Week 14. After all, the NFL's latest breaking news will certainly impact it.

On Friday afternoon, the Colts announced that quarterback Daniel Jones has been released one season into his two-year, $88 million extension. Indianapolis clearly felt that the former NFC East QB was doing more harm than good under center after going 3-8 with a 58.4% completion rate, NFL-leading 13 interceptions, and a career-worst 65.4 passer rating in 11 starts.

Per Shane Steichen, we have released QB Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/jdGAZqj9ZI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 20, 2026

With a date against the Colts scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, at Lincoln Financial Field, here's how Jones's release could impact the Eagles' plans.

Eagles face a bigger unknown in Week 14 after Colts release Daniel Jones

Now that Jones was unceremoniously dumped, Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Riley Leonard is the only other QB on their 53-man roster and practice squad.

It would've been nice to see defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's unit terrorize Jones, who is 2-4 in six all-time matchups against the Eagles. Instead, Philadelphia will likely be facing Richardson, who hasn't started a game since Week 16 of the 2024 season. He's completed 3-of-6 passes for 17 passing yards since then, underscoring the fact that Fangio & Co. won't have much recent tape to go over.

One thing that Eagles fans can likely expect from Richardson is worse accuracy than Jones. Even though the ex-Giant has only completed 58.4% of his passes this season, Richardson has been much worse, with an uninspiring 50.6% completion rate on 354 career attempts. That includes a 47.7% rate in 2024, which is also when he had as many games with two-plus interceptions as without them (4). He also threw five INTs in his last three starts before the Colts decided to pull the plug.

Jones is a mobile QB, but it's safe to say that Richardson will likely be running the ball a lot more than he does, especially when comparing their career numbers:

Career stats Daniel Jones Anthony Richardson Sr. Games played 94 19 Carries 478 118 Carries per game 5.1 6.2 Rushing yards 2,441 640 Rushing yards per game 26.0 33.7 Rushing yards per carry 5.1 6.2 Rushing TDs 21 10 Rushing TDs per game 0.22 0.53

Richardson will be more likely to run with the ball, so it'll be important for defensive linemen like Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, and Byron Young to be ready. That's especially true when the Colts' athletic QB is known to have ball security issues, having fumbled 12 times on 111 carries between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In other words, he lost the ball on about one out of every 10 rushing attempts, giving the Eagles even more reason to pressure him early and often.

Still, it's never wise to underestimate any opponent—no matter how promising the matchup might be. Richardson was a fifth-overall pick for a reason, and playing low-stakes football down the stretch might provide the pressure-free environment he needs to thrive. He also has proven to be clutch at times, boasting three career game-winning drives as a starter—one fewer than Jones has had since the start of 2025.

The Colts already lost to the Texans on Thursday night and will face the Giants in Week 12 before going on bye, giving the Eagles at least one recent Richardson game to scout before the Week 14 clash. The eventual outcome already looks promising for Philadelphia, and hopefully that becomes truer depending on what the early tape on Richardson shows.

Wins might not matter much at this stage of the season, but it'd be nice for Eagles fans to have something to cheer about down the stretch.

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