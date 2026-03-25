DeVonta Smith's Message for Eagles Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles have a quietly strong offseason so far.

While the Eagles have gone out and made a splash with some sort of nine-figure deal, they have filled multiple roster holes without having to commit a lot of long-term money. Philadelphia's biggest deal of the offseason so far has been Jordan Davis' three-year, $78 million extension. Outside of that, the Eagles handed Braden Mann a four-year, $14 million deal. The rest of the Eagles' biggest moves of the offseason so far have been one-year deals. The Eagles signed cornerback Riq Woolen, wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, cornerback Jonathan Jones, tight ends Grant Calcaterra, Johnny Mundt, Stone Smartt and retained Dallas Goedert, offensive linemanFred Johnson and running back Dameon Pierce.

Philadelphia has utilized free agency to cover all bases a month before the 2026 NFL Draft. The Eagles won't enter the draft with any clear, massive holes to fill, outside the pass rush. They'll be able to take the best player available. The Eagles haven't gotten a ton of national buzz this offseason — outside of AJ Brown trade rumors — but this is a team that already is in a better position. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was asked what his message for Philadelphia fans was and his message was simple, yet impactful: "Get ready for the ride."

The Eagles star had a message that will get fans excited

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Just get ready for the ride," Smith said. "The offseason has been, you know, fun. Still enjoying, still got a little time. But just get ready for the ride.

Devonta Smiths message to Eagles fans for next season.



“ Just get ready for the ride ” pic.twitter.com/gVvbjEczfi — Cooper DeJAWN 🦅 (@CooperDeJawn3) March 25, 2026

While the Eagles haven't gotten the national buzz, the team is trending up. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion took over the role this offseason after Kevin Patullo had the job in 2025. The offense wasn't great last year. There's no denying that. Philadelphia finished the season 24th in the league with 311.2 total yards per game. The Eagles were 19th in the league in points per game at 22.3. Fortunately, the Eagles' defense was among the best in football.

That should change in 2026. Mannion has gotten praise left and right, including from Jalen Hurts. The offensive line has stuck together with Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson sticking around, despite considering retirement. Saquon Barkley is a superstar. Hurts is still among the best quarterbacks in the league. The Eagles have the best receiver room on paper right now with AJ Brown, Smith, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. Goedert stuck around. The Eagles have the best secondary on paper and are just one elite edge rusher away.

The 2025 season wasn't great overall. But the Eagles have the makings of a team that can make a deep run in 2026. Like Smith said, "Get ready for the ride."