Price For Jalen Hurts Just Went Up After Baker Mayfield Contract

Jalen Hurts isn't entering a contract year, nor a "make-or-break" year as some like to claim. Yet if the Philadelphia Eagles want to keep their franchise quarterback around, they're going to have to pay.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached agreement on a three-year, $165 million deal Tuesday, as the $55 million a year Mayfield is getting changed the quarterback market.

That includes Hurts, who still is the only $50+ million per year quarterback to win a Super Bowl (after signing his $50 million a year contract). Hurts signed his five-year, $255 million deal back in 2023 -- and is entering the third year of that contract.

The $51 million average annual salary per year is 13th-highest in the NFL. Hurts was the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL for 11 days, before Lamar Jackson passed him for the biggest deal handed out to a quarterback in NFL history.

While Hurts isn't up for a contract yet, that time is coming soon. The Eagles are going to have to pay Hurts if they want to keep him around, based on how the market has been dictated.

"Money is nice. Championships are better."

The Eagles don't have to break the bank, thanks to Hurts' mentality towards winning football games. Hurts won't be asking for $64 million a season like Patrick Mahomes makes, nor $60 million like Dak Prescott.

A raise is coming -- because it's deserved.

This is where Mayfield's contract can help Hurts. Mayfield is making $55 million a season, which makes him tied for the third-highest quarterback salary in the NFL with Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Jordan Love, and Matthew Stafford.

A good barometer for Hurts, as there will be quarterbacks that will be getting paid more after Hurts signs his extension. Look at the market since Hurts signed his deal, 12 quarterbacks have signed an extension.

All have gotten paid more than Hurts, and Hurts has led the Eagles to a Super bowl title in the time since.

Daniel Jones is getting paid $44 million a season, a bargain in this quarterback market. Sam Darnold making $33.5 million a season is a steal.

Hurts is going to make $50+ million in his next contract. That's the going rate, especially for a quarterback as accomplished as he is. When the Eagles make their move will be the tell tale sign.

When would Hurts get an extension?

Hurts is making a guaranteed salary of $51.5 million this season. That number decreases to $22 million next year, the final year Hurts makes a guaranteed salary under this current contract -- the fourth year of the five-year deal.

The 2027 season might be when those extension talks begin, assuming the Eagles still want Hurts as their franchise quarterback. Perhaps this is where the "make-or-break" season for Hurts comes into play, learning a new offense and seeing if he can acclimate his game to a system that involves throwing more towards the middle of the field than ever before.

The accomplishments for Hurts speak for itself. The only quarterback in franchise history to start two Super Bowls, a .695 win percentage that's the highest for a starting quarterback in franchise history (fifth-highest in NFL history), a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP award. The only quarterback to throw for 10+ TD and rush for 10+ TD in postseason history.

If this season goes well for Hurts, the extension talks will begin. $55 million a year seems like a good barometer.

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