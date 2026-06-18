Ranking All 90 Players On Eagles Roster: No. 85 -- Newly Signed WR Has Pathway To Making Team

Five spots on the Philadelphia Eagles 90-man roster down. 85 more remain.

As the countdown continues of ranking all 90 players on the Eagles roster, the latest player on the roster is one of the newest members of the team. The Eagles just signed this wide receiver this week in a fleury of roster moves after minicamp.

The roster odds for this wideout are long, of course. There is a pathway towards this receiver making the 53 this summer.

How are the 90-man roster rankings determined? By position on the Eagles' depth chart, their roster chances, and the talent relative to their position.

Erik Ezukanma comes in at No. 85. He just joined the Eagles roster after minicamp.

Previous rankings

No. 90 -- WR Samori Toure (profile here)

No. 89 -- LB Deontae Lawson (profile here)

No. 88 -- CB Tariq Castro-Fields (profile here)

No. 87 -- DE Jose Ramirez (profile here)

No. 86 -- LS Rocco Underwood (profile here)

Background

Ezukanma was a four-star prospect and one of the best receivers in the country when he played for Keller Timber Creek High School on Keller, Texas. While just missing the top-300 prospects nationally in the Class of 2018, Ezukanma was ranked No. 42 amongst the wide receivers that year.

He committed to Texas Tech over 12 other schools, as Arkansas and Utah also made a push for him. A star at Texas Tech, Ezukanma was the first receiver to lead the Red Raiders in receiving for three straight seasons since Wayne Walker from 1985-1987.

Ezukanma finished his collegiate career with 138 catches for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns over 35 games for Texas Tech, averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He was the first player for Texas Tech since Michael Crabtree to earn First or Second Team All Big-12 accolades in consecutive seasons.

Ezukanma decided to forego his senior seaosn and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, where he was a fourth-round selection by the Miami Dolphins.

Pro career

Ezukanma made the Dolphins in his rookie season before a lingering neck injury cost him most of the 2023 season -- and nearly half of training camp in 2024. The Dolphins bounced Ezukanma on and off the practice squad following the injury before waiving him prior to the start of the 2025 season. he landed on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before being released in October, not continuing with the NFL signing with the Eagles in June.

What did Ezukanma do between the stint between the Jaguars and Eagles? He refined his game in the UFL, having 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown for the D.C. Defenders -- also averaging 24.6 yards per return on kickoffs. The UFL stint helped Ezukanma get a deal with Philadelphia.

What are Ezukanma's chances of making the Eagles?

Ezukanma was a late addition to the roster, and he has a long shot to make the team at wide receiver. He gets a fresh start in training camp knowing the odds will be against him, but he'll have a chance to move up the depth chart and make an impression on the third team.

The neck injury seems to be past Ezukanma, but there is a way he can be the surprise of training camp and make the Eagles. Philadelphia has an opening at kickoff returner, even though Will Shipley is the overwhelming favorite to win the job -- and be the RB3.

Ezukanma has kick return experience in the UFL, which may be his ticket toward sticking in the NFL. He never returned a kick in the NFL, but added that part of his game in the UFL. He'll get an opportunity with the kick returner spot in flux this summer.

Shipley is the favorite, and there are other players competing for the job. Dameon Pierce is in the competition, along with Tank Bigsby and Britain Covey back after returning kicks last year.

Let's see what Ezukanma has in store this summer. He's an intriguing signing.