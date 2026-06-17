Ranking All 90 Players On Eagles Roster: No. 86 -- Long Snapper Set To Start Week 1

Four spots on the Philadelphia Eagles 90-man roster have been revealed. 86 more to go.

There has been some changes to the Eagles roster since the last player was ranked. The Eagles added WR Erik Ezukanma and DB Shaun Wade, as DE Joe Tyron-Shoyinka was placed on the reserve/retired list and DB Brandon Johnson was waived. None of those players were ranked yet on this list, but we'll get into the UFL signings soon enough.

Once again, these rankings are subjective. They are determined by position on the Eagles' depth chart, their roster chances, and the talent relative to their position.

This player is on track to make the 53-man roster, barring a change this summer.

No. 86 is Rocco Underwood, one of the eight members of the Eagles undrafted free agent class.

Previous rankings

No. 90 -- WR Samori Toure (profile here)

No. 89 -- LB Deontae Lawson (profile here)

No. 88 -- CB Tariq Castro-Fields (profile here)

No. 87 -- DE Jose Ramirez (profile here)

Background

Underwood was a three-star recruit from Lake Mary High School in Lake Mary, Florida. He had just six offers in high school, the most notable bring Florida and Alabama. He chose Floria over Alabama and Arkansas.

While listed as a tight end, Underwood's speciality was long snapper. That's how he was going to play major college football, as Underwood was one of the best long snappers in the country. Ranked as the nation’s top-ranked long snapper according to Rubio Long Snapping, Underwood was a First Team All-State selection in 2020.

Underwood was Florida's long snapper for four straight seasons, earning a reputation as one of the best long snappers in the country. An All-SEC Second Team selection in 2024 and an All-SEC Third Team selection in 2025, Underwood was the Manelly Award winner as the best long snapper in the country in 2024.

Underwood entered Florida with a high reputation -- and lived up to it with the Gators. He wasn't listed on any prospect boards because he was a long snapper, a position that's hard to evaluate.

Essentially, Underwood was always going to have to pick what team he was going to end up with as an undrafted free agent. The tape showed Underwood was typically the first one down the field on punt coverage and remained the long snapper on punts and field goals.

Will Underwood make the 53-man roster?

There will be a spot for Underwood on this roster, just based on who the long snappers are on this team. Spoiler alert-- Underwood is the only one.

The Eagles have yet to bring in competition for Underwood, who has had his roster spot on lock since signing with the Eagles for $20,000 in guaranteed salary.

Long snapper is a position the Eagles had on lock for decades. This started with Mike Bartrum from 2000 to 2006, as Bartrum even made the Pro Bowl in 2005. Jon Dorenbos succeeded Bartrum and became the best long snappers in franchise history, making two Pro Bowls from 2006 to 2016.

Rick Lovato succeeded Dorenbos and made the Pro Bowl in 2019, being on the roster from 2016 to 2024. Lovato won two Super Bowls with the Eagles and had a strong chemistry with Jake Elliott until his final season in Philadelphia.

Charley Hughlett was the long snapper to open the 2025 season before he went on injured reserve and Cal Adomitis filled in for nine games. Last season was the first year since 1999 the Eagles had significant problems at long snapper, which led to Jake Elliott's struggles kicking the football.

Elliott hist 20-of-28 field goals, as his 74.1% conversion rate was the lowest since 2020. Elliott has hit just 48-of-63 field goals over the past two years, as the 76.2% field goal conversion is ranked 20th of 21 players with 50+ field goal attempts. Elliott is also 5-for-his-last-15 on field goal attempts of 50+ yards, a 33.3% conversaion rate.

The Eagles still have confidence in Elliott, but they are looking for the right long snapper to help him out. They believe Underwood is that player.

Underwood is getting his chance this summer. The Eagles have proven with their moves -- or lack thereof -- Underwood is their long snapper.