3 Concerning Questions Facing Jalen Carter, Ty Robinson And Eagles DT Position

If there's any position on the Philadelphia Eagles that's set, it's defensive tackle.

The Eagles took care of the position in recent years by hitting on first-round picks Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. They also have found a gem in Moro Ojomo by developing late-round picks and castoffs from other teams, such as Byron Young.

Philadelphia has also taken swings at the position, like what the Eagles are attempting with Uar Bernard this year and the amount of money they have given to Zion Wilson in undrfated free agency.

There's a lot to look forward to at defensive tackle, but a lot of questions that have to be answered regarding the position in 2026. Some of the best battles in training camp will be at defensive tackle because of how deep the position is.

As the position-by-position preview series continues, we'll take a look at defensive tackle. Pass rusher was already featured, along with the entire offense in the position-by-position preview series.

Three questions at quarterback: What is Tanner McKee's future?

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Three questions at tight end: Is this the end for Dallas Goedert?

Three questions at tackle: Is this the final year for Lane Johnson?

Three questions at guard: Is Landon Dickerson one injury away from retiring?

Three questions at center: Is Cam Jurgens really 100% heading into the season?

Three questions at pass rusher: Are Eagles really interested in Maxx Crosby?

Are Eagles and Jalen Carter getting an extension done?

Carter and the Eagles appear to be an impasse when it comes to a contract extension. Whether the Eagles and Carter are close to an agreement on an extension won't be revealed until the first week of training camp.

Carter didn't participate in the team portion of mandatory minicamp in what was part of his "hold in," as he's seeking a new contract. He's expected to report to training camp, but how much Carter participates is still a mystery.

Of course, this all will come to a head once camp starts. How soon can the Eagles get an extension done and how much does Carter and his representation actually want?

The Eagles do want to see more maturity and consistent play out of Carter before giving him a massive deal, but they may not have that luxury. Carter and his camp likely want to strike while the iron is hot and reset the market immediately, and it's still surprising the Eagles and Carter didn't reach an extension this spring.

The extension talks with Carter are the biggest story of training camp. Carter is one of the best players on the Eagles and the franchise needs him to win a Super Bowl. The longer the extension talks drag, the more likely Carter's future in Philadelphia is unknown.

Would Eagles actually cut Ty Robinson?

The Eagles parting ways with a fourth-round pick in the previous year's draft seems very unlikely, but it is a possibility given how good the defensive tackle position is.

Behind Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo, there's an open competition for the No. 4 spot. Byron Young is the front runner for the No. 4 spot, and his biggest competitor is Robinson.

Robinson is expected to be on the 53-man roster, but there appears to be a roster spot reserved for Uar Bernard. If the Eagles go six defensive tackles, Robinson will be facing some competition for a roster spot as well.

Gabe Hall is good enough to be on a 53-man roster somewhere, and the Eagles gave Zion Wilson a lot of money in undrafted free agency -- so he has a shot at a roster spot.

If Wilson and or/Hall outperform Robinson, the Eagles will have a decision to make with a former fourth-round pick. Do they really want to give up on him so quickly?

That's up to Robinson.

What if Uar Bernard immensely struggles?

This training camp will be intriguing for Bernard, as it will be the first time he'll be playing football. Yes, Bernard has practiced in shells and shorts -- but he'll be practicing with actual pads on.

Hard to expect this thing to go well at the start. Bernard will likely have trouble staying low off the snap as he gets acclimated to the game. Centers and guards who have bene playing the game for over a decade have a clear advantage on Bernard in line drills and the team portion of practice.

The Eagles will have to be patient with Bernard and his development. This is likely going to be a rough summer as he's learning the game.

What if the patience wears thin? What if Zion Wilson and Ty Robinson play well enough to deserve a roster spot? Do the Eagles ride with Bernard and his ceiling and try to trade one of Wilson or Robinson?

What is the Eagles cut Bernard if Robinson or Wilson play well? Do they think he'll pass through waivers?

This is an assumption Bernard has a roster spot, but nothing is guaranteed. They have to be patient with Bernard, just like Jordan Mailata eight years ago. The Bernard gamble could pay off -- but any decision with him is a gamble.