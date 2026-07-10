3 Concerning Questions Facing Maxx Crosby, Nolan Smith, And Eagles DE Position

Pass rusher was the biggest need on the Philadelphia Eagles roster this offseason.

After the Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency, getting a premium pass rusher was at the top of the offseason shopping list. The Eagles accomplished the task by acquiring Jonathan Greenard and signing him to a four-year, $98 million contract.

The Eagles were aggressive in adding talent to the pass rusher position this offseason. In addition to Greenard, the Eagles signed Arnold Ebiketie to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $7.3 million. They also added A.J. Epenesa after Joe Tyron-Shoyinka abruptly retired months following the Eagles signed him.

Oh, and Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith are still a major part of the equation.

The Eagles took care of pass rusher this offseason, setting themselves up for 2026 and beyond. While the Eagles are set at pass rusher, they could even add more talent to the room this summer.

There are some questions regarding the pass rushing position, as that takes over the position-by-position preview series. Below are the questions for the other position groups we've covered so far.

Three questions at quarterback: What is Tanner McKee's future?

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Three questions at tight end: Is this the end for Dallas Goedert?

Three questions at tackle: Is this the final year for Lane Johnson?

Three questions at guard: Is Landon Dickerson one injury away from retiring?

Three questions at center: Is Cam Jurgens really 100% heading into the season?

Is Jonathan Greenard due for a bounce-back season?

The answer is a resounding yes by taking a look at the advanced numbers.

Greenard's pressure rate was a career-high 18.1% last season, even though he played just 12 games. For those who don't follow pressure rate, this is a stat that demonstrates if a pass rusher is getting to the quarterback and disrupting his timing in the pocket.

Greenard had a 15.9% pressure rate the previous season in 2024, which turned into sacks. He had 80 pressures and 12 sacks in that 2024 season, his first year with the Vikings after signing a four-year, $76 million deal the prior offseason.

Greenard's pressure rate has been one of the best over the last two seasons. His 16.7% pressure rate over the last two years is seventh in the NFL (based on the minimum of 500 pass rushing snaps.

Last year's numbers were an outlier, as Greenard had just 3.0 sacks and 12 QB hits -- but he was also battling a shoulder injury. Greenard is expected to be healthy, and is set up for success in Vic Fangio's defense with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith alongside him.

While sacks are the stat that get players paid, the Eagles gave Greenard a new contract anyway. They were correct in doing so, knowing Greenard is going to make an impact in this defense.

Greenard is a better player than Jaelan Phillips, and the Eagles saw what Phillips accomplished in half a season. If the Eagles get the 2024 version of Greenard, they'll be top five in the league in sacks.

Does the offseason speeding incident affect Nolan Smith's future?

Smith was arrested and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia in May, yet was present at OTAs and mandatory minicamp following the incident. The Eagles addressed the issue in-house, but Smith didn't tell his side of the story yet.

Whether Smith speaks or not, the question that will arise is his future with the Eagles. Not for 2026, but his hopes of getting a long-term contract with the team. The Eagles did pick up Smith's fifth-year option prior to this incident, so Smith has two years to show he can be productive on and off the field.

Injuries have prevented Smith from reaching his potential as a first-round pick, but he was productive once Jaelan Phillips arrived last year. Once Phillips arrived, Smith had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks in eight games. Smith played in just 12 games, finishing with 33 pressures, 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, 11 quarterback hits, and a 15.4% pressure rate.

With Greenard in the fold, the stage is set for Smith to have a massive season. All Smith has to stay on the field and stay out of trouble off it.

At the end of the day, production on the field matters.

Are Eagles really interested in Maxx Crosby?

The Eagles were interested in Crosby in the past, but this was before they acquired Greenard. Even long before Greenard they were interested in Crosby.

If Crosby is available this summer, would that interest return? The Eagles do have some intriguing trade pieces that could lure Crosby to Philadelphia, including three first-round picks over the next two years to start.

There's the Jalen Carter extension talks that could go south, but that's far away from that direction.

Crosby would move the needle in terms of the Eagles' Super Bowl chances, giving them a pass rush with him and Greenard as the centerpieces. The Eagles would have to part ways with proven players on the roster to make it work of course.

The Rams took a swing and landed Myles Garrett, so this could be the Eagles counter punch towards reaching the Super Bowl. The Eagles are set at pass rusher regardless, already giving their big money to Greenard and Jalyx Hunt is a big year away from earning a massive contract extension himself.

The Eagles don't need Crosby, since they are set at pass rusher. They might even be loaded at the position based on the leaps Smith and Hunt take this year.

Crosby is a luxury, not a necessity.