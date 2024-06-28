The Athletic Labels Falcons’ Biggest Worry Heading into Training Camp
The Atlanta Falcons addressed many areas of their roster this offseason, but the team’s biggest question remains on the defensive side of the football.
While edge rusher has many question marks, the team added many young players that could be difference makers along the edge. With the front seven having stalwarts such as Grady Jarrett and Nate Landman, that should be the area of least concern for defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
In the secondary, the Falcons have Pro Bowler Jessie Bates III and a combination of solid safeties between DeMarcco Hellams and Richie Grant.
However, cornerback is arguably a bigger question than anything else on Atlanta’s defense. The Falcons didn’t make a big splash at cornerback this offseason, but should they have?
Do the Falcons have more questions than answers at CB?
The Athletic's Josh Kendall suggested the Falcons should have made a splash or two to address the position heading into 2024.
“Atlanta tried to bolster its pass rush this offseason by taking three defensive linemen and an edge rusher in the draft. Still, the only secondary help came from free agents who are fringe roster candidates at best. The Falcons’ new coaching staff talked up their returners at cornerback, but outside of A.J. Terrell, there’s no proven player at the position. Unless Atlanta adds a free agent before training camp, fans will hope everyone stays healthy and that Clark Phillips III and Mike Hughes can take a step forward.” wrote Josh Kendall.
From top to bottom, Atlanta has a top-heavy cornerback unit. Of course, the unit is led by the Pro Bowl caliber cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is entering his fifth season with the team.
After Terrell, the Falcons have second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III. Head coach Raheem Morris voiced confidence in Phillips this spring.
"Really excited about Clark," Morris said. "He has had elite movement put on tape. I’m really excited about the young man and the player on what he potentially can do."
Next on the depth chart is Dee Alford. A revelation for the team, Alford will likely serve as the team’s nickel cornerback.
Then after those three, the Falcons have veterans, such as Kevin King and Mike Hughes, then a string of relatively unproven players.
In a pass-happy NFL, Atlanta’s depth at this position is not ideal, especially if one of the three starters misses time due to injury. Overall, Kendall has a valid argument, and general manager Terry Fontenot should be looking at more options to address the room's depth before the season begins.