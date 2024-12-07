Falcons Rule Out Trio of Rookies Ahead of Vikings Game
Like the 12-previous games, the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie class won’t play much of a factor in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Atlanta, which ruled out sixth-round rookie running back Jase McClellan on Friday due to a knee injury, will be without a pair of other draftees.
The Falcons announced in a press release Saturday afternoon that second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and sixth-round receiver Casey Washington will both be inactive Sunday.
Orhorhoro remains on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in a Week 8 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and was initially ruled questionable entering the game but has been downgraded to out:
Atlanta is four days into its 21-day window to activate Orhorhoro from injured reserve before he's ruled out for the remainder of the season -- but even with his downgraded status, he appears likely to return on the earlier side of his window.
The 6 foot 4 inch, 295-pound Orhorhoro was inactive for the first four games this season but played in each of Atlanta's contests from Weeks 5-8. He recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit across 63 defensive snaps.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris noted Monday that Orhorhoro was required to miss four games, not four weeks. With Atlanta's Week 12 bye, Orhorhoro received an additional week to rest his ankle.
Washington, meanwhile, was only added to the injury report Saturday. He didn’t have a designation throughout the week but has been ruled out due to a concussion. Washington first suffered a head injury in the Falcons’ 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11.
Washington caught his first NFL target for 14 yards, which also marked quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s first professional completion. That's still Washington's lone catch, and he suffered the aforementioned head injury on his second target.
Still, Washington has played in eight games, earning 47 snaps on special teams. He appeared in Atlanta’s 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week.
Without Washington, the Falcons promoted receiver Chris Blair from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday. It marks Blair’s third — and final — elevation of the season.
The Falcons (6-6) and Vikings (10-2) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.