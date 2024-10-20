Falcons Receive Positive Injury Update Ahead of Week 7 Kickoff
Safety Justin Simmons is dealing with a hamstring injury. But the Atlanta Falcons should have the 4-time second-team All-Pro on the field Sunday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Simmons "is expected" to play in Week 7 versus the Seattle Seahawks.
Simmons suffered a hamstring injury late in the 38-20 victory versus the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 13. He didn't practice Wednesday and then was limited during Thursday and Friday practices.
The veteran safety has been a tremendous addition to the Falcons defense in 2024. He has recorded 23 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss with 2 pass defenses and 1 interception in the first six games.
Paired with Jessie Bates II, the Falcons have arguably the best starting safeties in the NFL. Both Falcons safeties have earned a Pro Football Focus player grade of at least 66 (out of 100), which is considered a good grade.
According to PFF, Simmons has excelled the most in coverage.
Having Simmons' coverage ability on the field could be huge for the Falcons versus the Seahawks. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith leads the NFL with 1,778 passing yards after six weeks. He's averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game.
But while racking up all those yards, Smith has thrown 6 interceptions and taken 19 sacks. Taking the ball away is one of Simmons' best traits. He's recorded at least 3 interceptions every season since 2018.
This season, Simmons is one of five Falcons defenders with an interception. Bates also had 1 pick in the first six games.
Before the 2024 season, Simmons played the first eight years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He has either made second-team All-Pro or the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons.
Getting the positive update on Simmons could be a boost of morale for a Falcons defense that ruled out two starters Friday. Both inside linebacker Troy Andersen and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter will not play versus the Seahawks.
On Saturday, the Falcons placed Carter on injured reserve. That will keep him on the sideline for at least four games.