Falcons' Kaden Elliss Finally Gaining Some Respect Around NFL
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss remains one of the most overlooked linebackers in the NFL. That's a title Elliss has had trouble shaking.
But at least on a recent list from Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, Elliss received a little bit more respect.
On Tuesday, Cameron ranked Elliss the No. 17-best linebacker in the NFL entering the 2025 season.
"Elliss isn't renowned among linebackers, but he has quietly been one of the most efficient run defenders and blitzers in the NFL," wrote Cameron.
"Since arriving in Atlanta in 2023, Elliss has produced the fifth-highest PFF WAR rating at the linebacker position, with 2024 being his best mark (0.23) — above players such as Fred Warner and Jack Campbell."
Cameron placed Elliss in his "Tier 4" of linebackers, along with Minnesota Vikings' Blake Cashman, Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Bolton, Washington Commanders' Frankie Luvu, free agent C.J. Mosley, Pittsburgh Steelers' Patrick Queen, Chiefs' Leo Chenal and former Falcons and current Jacksonville Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun.
A No. 17 ranking doesn't sound all that impressive. But unlike the case with quarterback ranking lists, there are more than 32 starters to choose from at linebacker.
Elliss has also steadily gained more recognition from PFF over the years. Last May, PFF's Gordon McGuinness ranked Elliss at No. 25 overall among linebackers.
Elliss has proven to be extremely valuable to the Falcons since the team signed him as a free agent in 2023. In the past two seasons, Elliss has averaged 137 combined tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks per year.
Last season, Elliss racked up 151 combined tackles with five sacks. The veteran linebacker led the Falcons in tackles and quarterback hits. He was also only one sack behind the team's leader in that category, which was Arnold Ebiketie with six.
Elliss, though, remains largely underrated despite his presence all over the field for the Falcons defense. Bleacher Report's Matt Holder argued on May 19 that Elliss is Atlanta's "best-kept secret" entering the 2025 offseason workouts.
PFF uses analytical statistics to rank their players, so the fact Elliss hasn't played on a great defense or very often in front of a national audience likely doesn't hurt him on their rankings.
But Elliss should have an opportunity to become more of a household name in 2025 because of Atlanta's primetime games and the hope the Falcons defense will be much improved this fall.