Falcons Injury Report: Atlanta Gets Good News on WR Darnell Mooney
The Atlanta Falcons' injury report Friday looks similar to the day prior -- but with positive news for standout receiver Darnell Mooney.
After being limited Thursday due to a foot injury, Mooney participated fully Friday and is trending in the right direction to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.
Like Mooney, safety Jessie Bates III (shoulder) and tight end Charlie Woerner (wrist) were full participants Friday, matching their status from Thursday.
Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles) were limited for the second consecutive day. Orhorhoro needs to be activated from injured reserve before returning to the active roster. Linebacker Nate Landman and right guard Chris Lindstrom were both limited, given a few snaps off to rest amid load management.
Atlanta again practiced without linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and receiver Casey Washington (concussion) on Friday.
Andersen played in Atlanta's Dec. 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but he's battled a knee injury for much of the season since spending five weeks on injured reserve due to an ailment suffered Sept. 29 against the New Orleans Saints.
Washington, who first suffered a head injury in the Falcons’ 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 but played in Atlanta's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1, did not play against the Vikings due to a concussion.
A sixth-round rookie, Washington has caught one pass for 14 yards on two targets -- both from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. -- this season. He's played in eight games, earning 47 snaps on special teams.
The Falcons (6-7) face the Raiders (2-11) at 8:30 p.m. Monday night inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.