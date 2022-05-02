Skip to main content

Falcons Cut Mike Davis; What's The RB Depth Chart Look Like?

The Atlanta native spent just one disappointing season with the Falcons.

Just one year after signing with his hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons are giving running back Mike Davis the pink slip.

After coming off his best season in 2020 where he rushed for over 600 yards and six touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers, the six-year veteran signed with his hometown Falcons expecting to be the top running back in the offense.

However, Davis struggled and fellow free agent signee Cordarrelle Patterson performed beyond expectations, relegating Davis to a backup role once again.

Davis finished the 2021 season with 473 yards and three touchdowns.

Then in the offseason, the team re-signed Patterson and fellow teammate Qadree Ollison. The Falcons also signed Damien Williams from the Chicago Bears and drafted BYU standout Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this past weekend.

The drafting of Allgeier put the writing very clear on the wall that someone was on the outside looking in - and that someone was Davis.

With Davis out of the picture, here's how the depth chart looks:

RB1 - Cordarrelle Patterson

RB2 - Damien Williams

RB3 - Qadree Ollison/Tyler Allgeier

Patterson will keep the starting spot until he has proven that he doesn't deserve it. He'll be given the opportunity to prove that his unprecedented 2021 campaign was not a fluke.

Williams, who the team signed from the Chicago Bears earlier in the offseason, is now expected to be the primary backup behind Patterson without Davis looking over his shoulder.

As for the third spot, it's a battle between Ollison and the newly-drafted Allgeier. The rookie has the inside path as the team hopes to develop him into the feature back someday, but he has to earn his way up the depth chart and Ollison is his first hurdle.

