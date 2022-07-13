Skip to main content

New Falcons DT Eddie Goldman: Contract Details Revealed

Did Atlanta overpay the former Chicago Bear?

The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for a running mate alongside star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the last several years but might have just found a viable long-term solution with the recently signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

According to OverTheCap, Goldman signed a one-year, $1.27 million contract with $1.04 million fully guaranteed. The deal slots him in as the 92nd-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, seemingly good value for a player of his caliber.

Goldman, 28, spent the past seven seasons in Chicago after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A former top recruit out of Florida State, Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 81 games.

Statistically, Goldman is coming off a career-worst season in which he posted just 0.5 sacks and one tackle for loss. He also moved from his full-time starting role to more of a rotational player.

The one thing that bodes well in Goldman's favor is his knowledge of the defensive scheme under second-year defensive coordinator Dean Pees. In Atlanta, he likely will fight for reps at nose tackle, a position he played at both Florida State and later in Chicago.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arnold Ebiketie
Play

Falcons BREAKING: Arnold Ebiketie Signs Rookie Contract; What's Next?

Ebiketie's rookie deal figures to have a total value of $9.69 million.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
LWBEKCMIKRBJ3AKCRPTRTBWYQU
Play

Falcons Trade Idea: Acquire Browns RB?

D'Ernest Johnson shined when given a chance in Cleveland last season.

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
4 hours ago
e34dscaz25vsljhdbw7y
Play

Falcons UDFA 'Surprise Standout' Could Force His Way to 53-Man Roster

An undrafted rookie has made a positive impression early.

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Entering the year, Jarrett likely is set as one of the two 5-tech spots. Second-year defender Ta’Quon Graham, who started five games last season opposite Jarrett, likely gets the first crack at the other 5-tech.

Goldman very well could battle his way for starting reps as the team's nose tackle. Currently, Atlanta is expected to see Marlon Davidson, Vincent Taylor, Jalen Dalton and Anthony Rush all in the mix for playing time on the defensive line.

Last season, Atlanta struggled to generate a pass rush with a league-low 18 sacks. That could be Goldman's best-case of working into a starting role. Prior to last season, he recorded three seasons of at least three sacks.

Taylor, who signed this offseason from the Houston Texans, has recorded two total sacks in five years. Combined, Davidson Dalton and Rush have 1.5 sacks since 2019. If the Falcons are looking for more of a pass rush up the middle, Goldman could be the best bet.

The Falcons open training camp on July 29.

Arnold Ebiketie
News

Falcons BREAKING: Arnold Ebiketie Signs Rookie Contract; What's Next?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
LWBEKCMIKRBJ3AKCRPTRTBWYQU
News

Falcons Trade Idea: Acquire Browns RB?

By Daniel Flick4 hours ago
e34dscaz25vsljhdbw7y
News

Falcons UDFA 'Surprise Standout' Could Force His Way to 53-Man Roster

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys Defensive Player of the Year
News

2021 NFL Redraft: Falcons Get Dallas Cowboys Defensive Superstar

By Arnav SharmaJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18360203
News

Arnold Ebiketie Prediction: Could Rookie Lead Falcons in Sacks?

By Cole ThompsonJul 12, 2022
Deion Jones
News

What Should Falcons Do with LB Deion Jones?

By Daniel FlickJul 12, 2022
ridder mariota
News

NFL Top 10 QB List: Falcons Have a Future Goal

By Richie WhittJul 12, 2022
Kyle Pitts vs Dolphins Unicorn
News

Fantasy Football: Can Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Become TE1?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 12, 2022