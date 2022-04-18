Should Falcons Target Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. In Late Rounds?

A combination of size, speed and agility, Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. very well could be the missing element to Atlanta's run game

It's hard to imagine the Atlanta Falcons won't be addressing the running back position at some point in the upcoming NFL Draft. After all, Arthur Smith can thank the Houston Texans for taking the last place title in rushing.

Atlanta trailed right behind, coming in at No. 31 in yards per play (3.7) and 29th in rushing touchdowns (11). Mike Davis, the "bell cow" type, averaged 3.6 yards per attempt and only scored two touchdowns. Cordarrelle Patterson, who served more as a weapon than runner, outpaced Davis in both categories.

Addressing the run is an under the radar move Atlanta must address at some point in the draft. Smith's offense was at its best in Tennessee when Titans' star runner Derrick Henry was moving with ease between the tackles.

Could the Falcons target another Alabama runner? Brian Robinson Jr. is an enticing prospect to add to their backfield to say the least.

Robinson is one of the older players in this year's class, meaning expectations for him to contribute right away will be high. Patience has never been an issue for the former Crimson Tide as he waited his turn to see reps.

When Robinson arrived on campus, a mere drive from his childhood home, Henry has just finished his first year in the NFL. Instead of transferring to see immediate production, Robinson waited behind Damien Harris and Najee Harris, recording no more than 96 carries on the year.

In his first season as the leader runner, Robinson shined in similar fashion to those who preceded him. Averaging five yards per play, the senior recorded for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns off 272 carries.

The wear and tear that usually comes with running backs at Alabama isn't there for Robinson. For his career, he recorded just 545 carries and has played in only 597 total snaps. To put that into comparison with others, Damien Harris recorded roughly 529 snaps in three years.

Najee Harris, the Doak Walker winner in 2020, recorded 718 snaps in four years.

A sturdy punisher-type runner, Robinson enjoys playing through contact. His 6-1, 228-pound frame gives him the ability to maintain balance and break through arm tackles at the first and second. He led the SEC last year with 79 forced missed tackles after initial contact.

A projected Day 3 selection, Robinson's tools should allow him to transition to the NFL without limitations. Although his upright running style could be a problem early on, this isn't to say that Smith can't fix the weakness in his game.

Keep in mind that Henry's biggest knock coming out of Alabama was his height when rushing the football. He recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and likely would have recorded a fourth if not for a regular season-ending foot injury.

Atlanta's inability to move the football on the ground makes running back a priority, but perhaps not one worth using a top 100 selection on. Robinson's size, speed, frame and willingness to block could make him a high-end selection in the fourth round.

It also could be tremendous value for the Falcons' rushing attack in Year 2 of the Smith era. One needed after inconsistent results in Year 1.