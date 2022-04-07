LSU's Derek Stingley Shines At Pro Day; Falcons Draft Target At No. 8?

Following a stellar outing at LSU's Pro Day, Derek Stingley Jr. could be a prospect in play for the Atlanta Falcons

There might not be a more polarizing player in the 2022 NFL Draft than LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The Atlanta Falcons need help everywhere as they enter the early stages of a rebuild.

Are the two parties a match come April 28?

Stingley had been the subject of a draft-day tumble due to the multiple injuries sustained at LSU over the past two seasons. That, however, might not matter to teams following his numbers inside the Tigers complex at Wednesday's Pro Day. Stingley registered an impressive 4.37 seconds on his first 40 attempt.

On the second attempt, he posted a slower but-still-promising 4.44 time. Both numbers now place him inside the top 15 times among corners at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I say I had a good day, but I knew the whole time that I just had to come out here and treat it like a normal workout,” Stingley told NFL Network following his workout. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. There’s nothing that’s changed over the past couple of years. There’s nothing that’s changed since I was a little kid.”

Stingley also reportedly posted a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. The number would would have placed him fourth among all cornerbacks at the combine, capping a much-needed strong outing for the former All-American defensive back.

Considered by multiple scouts as the top cornerback entering 2021, Stingley's final year in Baton Rouge was cut short due to injuries. He would undergo surgery to fix a torn ligament in his left foot in late September, thus limiting him to three games.

The Falcons were among those in attendance to see the former Bayou Bengal workout for the first time in over six months. Prior to Wednesday's workout, Stingley had been mocked to Atlanta on more than one occasion due to Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot's "best player available" approach.

Atlanta struggled to find consistency in its secondary during the first season under coordinator Dean Pees. The Falcons finished 18th in pass defense, allowing an average of 232.2 yards per game and 31 touchdowns in coverage. Atlanta elected to re-sign nickel cornerback Isaiah Oliver while also bringing in Casey Hayward from the Las Vegas Raiders on a two-year deal to pair with A.J. Terrell.

Stingley's production when healthy, along with pro day numbers, should solidify him as a top-15 player. A scout told FalconReport.com this week that with a strong showcase Wednesday, Stingley shouldn't make it past the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14.

The Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Washington, and Minnesota Vikings also have needs at cornerback. The Texans would have the chance to select Stingley at No. 3, though a cornerback that high could be viewed as a reach. If Houston were to pass on Stingley, the Jets (No. 4) and Giants (No. 5 and No. 7), would be able to snag Stingley before the Falcons as their future No. 1 cornerback.

The Commanders (No. 11) and Vikings (No. 12) also could take Stingley should Atlanta go in a different direction early. Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is also expected to be in play for the Falcons at No. 8. Gardner has been considered by multiple scouts as the top cornerback due to his consistent production over the past three seasons.

Stingley's strong performance should make him the second cornerback selected behind Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Perhaps the Falcons pull the trigger inside the top 10 and never look back.