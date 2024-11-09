Everything to Know in Falcons at Saints: TV, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Atlanta Falcons (6-3) will put their unblemished NFC South record on the line at 1 p.m. Sunday, when they take on the New Orleans Saints (2-7) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Atlanta has won five of its last six games, while the Saints are losers of seven straight.
However, New Orleans has new life at the top, as it fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday, turning to special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi as the interim.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is innately familiar with the effect an interim head coach can have. In 2020, Cousins was with the Minnesota Vikings and lost to the Falcons in now-head coach Raheem Morris's first game as an interim after the firing of coach Dan Quinn.
Cousins, who's in his 13th NFL season, said in his experience, teams often play "very well" the week after they fire their head coach.
"So, I see it as a real challenge that we've been thrown," Cousins said Wednesday. "They're going to be emotionally and mentally at their best and then playing at their place. So there's a lot of factors coming together where you feel like we have to be at our best to have a chance to get a win."
Here's everything to know before the two sides kick off Sunday.
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Joe Davis handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Greg Olsen. Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter. Olsen and Oliver have been with the Falcons for the past two contests.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame.
Injury Reports
The Falcons ruled out linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) on Friday, marking the second consecutive absence for the fifth-round rookie.
Two Falcons are questionable: center Drew Dalman (ankle) and receiver Drake London (hip pointer). Of note, linebacker Troy Andersen, who hasn't played since the last meeting between the two sides in Week 4 due to a knee ailment, is off the injury report and will play Sunday.
New Orleans is heavily shorthanded. The Saints are down star receiver Chris Olave (concussion), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (ankle) and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder). They also traded star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.
Starting center Erik McCoy (groin) is doubtful, while seven others are questionable: defensive backs J.T. Gray (back), Rico Payton (back) and Will Harris (hamstring), running back Jamaal Williams (groin), defensive tackle John Ridgeway (oblique), interior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (knee) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee).
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites and have a 51.8% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 46.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at -185.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Past Meetings
The Falcons lead the all-time series 56-55 and have won two of the past three matchups. Before then, New Orleans took nine of the previous 11 games.
The last meeting between the two sides came Sept. 29, when kicker Younghoe Koo's career-long 58-yard field goal in the closing seconds lifted the Falcons to a 26-24 victory.