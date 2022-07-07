The Falcons are also home to four coaches and two executives who spent time in Chicago.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

When the Atlanta Falcons hired head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot following the 2020 season, there was seemingly no impact on the Chicago Bears. After all, neither had been a part of the organization, as Smith spent a decade with the Tennessee Titans, and Fontenot some 17 years with the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears soon became affected, as Smith started plucking assistant coaches for his own staff. By the time the offseason program began, the Falcons' coaching staff featured three former Bears - offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, quarterbacks coach Charles London, and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.

In large part due to Ragone's influence, the Falcons signed free agent running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who made two Pro Bowl's in Chicago as a return specialist. Patterson received 64 carries in 2020, enough for Ragone to see the upside and convince Fontenot to sign the 2013 first-round pick.

Patterson became the first player in franchise history to record over 500 yards both rushing and receiving and was rewarded with a two-year contract this offseason.

Now, fast forward a year later, and the team has added two more Bears to its staff in the form of running backs coach Michael Pitre and personnel executive Ryan Pace, Chicago's former general manager.

The flow of former Bears to Atlanta doesn't stop there. With the Falcons' signing of defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, the team has now added six former Chicago players to its roster this offseason.

Goldman is joined by running back Damien Williams, receiver Damiere Byrd, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and defensive back Teez Tabor. Chicago mustered just a 6-11 record last season, leading to the dismissal of head coach Matt Nagy.

Familiarity has been an integral part of the Falcons' offseason, as the team has signed six former Titans in addition to the influx of Bears. Further, Pace worked with Fontenot in New Orleans' front office prior to accepting the job in Chicago, and Atlanta's second-year general manager clearly values Pace's opinion. Falcons scout Phil Emery held the same position in Chicago before Pace.

The Falcons now must determine whether or not all of these former Bears will stay on the roster. Goldman, Williams and Ifedi seem safe, and Byrd has a very strong chance, but Wilkinson and Tabor still have work to do in training camp.

As things currently stand for these six, the Falcons' Week 11 matchup against the Bears in Atlanta will hold a little bit more weight. If history is any indicator, it's probable the Falcons will be facing some of their own future players in the matchup.