Post-Matt Ryan Trade Mock Draft: Falcons Add QB Answer

It's the end of an era in Atlanta. After 14 seasons, Matt Ryan, the best quarterback in franchise history, is moving on.

The Falcons traded Ryan on Monday to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. Atlanta is in full rebuilding mode under its new regime and hopes lay its foundation starting in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Falcons moved quickly to add Ryan's possible successor, agreeing to a two-year contract with quarterback Marcus Mariota. He's familiar with coach Arthur Smith's offense, having worked together with the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Smith knows Mariota's limitations. He wasn't able to hold off Ryan Tannehill, thus leading to his benching and eventual end as Tennessee's franchise quarterback. While Mariota will likely start to begin the season, Atlanta is looking for its next Ryan to begin a new era.

Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, here's FalconReport.com's updated seven-round mock draft following the Ryan trade.

Round 1, No. 8: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Atlanta very well might be interested in moving up into the top five to secure drafting its top quarterback. Instead, the Carolina Panthers select Pitt's Kenny Pickett at No. 6, allowing Willis to fall in the Falcons' lap at No. 8.

Willis is a project that needs immense work before becoming a starter. That's fine. Mariota can steer the ship to begin the year before passing the reins to the Georgia native. Willis' upside comes from his mobility and rocket arm.

Consistency will be key for Willis to be find success. He's erratic with his accuracy and has been shown to fold under the pressure of strong pass rush. Still, the velocity, dual-threat mobility and improvisational skills are enough for general manager Terry Fontenot to pull the trigger.

Round 2, No 43. : Tyler Smith, OT, Tusla

The Falcons aren't willing to give up just yet on offensive tackle Kaleb McGary. Atlanta very well could elect bring in competition that can push the former first-rounder in camp. Perhaps the team views him better inside.

A player like Smith helps Atlanta in multiple ways. He's started at offensive guard and tackle during his three seasons with the Golden Hurricanes and found success in both roles. As a run blocker, he drives defenders into the ground and extends protection up field.

The winner of Smith-McGary will stay and tackle, with the loser likely kicking inside to guard. It's a win-win for all involved.

Round 2, No. 58 (Via TEN): George Pickens, WR, Georgia

For years, Falcons fans were treated to the combination of Ryan and Julio Jones. Willis is set to be the hopeful quarterback of the future, but he needs a new No. 1 with Jones gone and Calvin Ridley suspended for the season.

Pickens' overall talent screams first-round potential, but an ACL injury limited him to just four games last season. He'll need to add a few more pounds, but the 6-3 receiver often wins matchups against defenders in man coverage. Pickens also excels tracking the ball in the air for massive gains. He is a willing blocker in the run game and will be physical against defensive backs.

Round 3, No. 74: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Ojabo was a player in the running to be selected at No. 8 prior to the Ryan trade. Unfortunately, he likely falls to Day 2 after suffering a torn Achilles at Michigan's Pro day earlier this month. Fontenot shouldn't risked adding Ojabo in the second round, but if he falls to Round 3, it'll be hard not to pull the trigger on his upside.

A one-year starter at Michigan, Ojabo was often overlooked due to his counterpart Aidan Hutchinson. Still, Ojabo impressed with 11 sacks and 42 pressures, both second in the Big Ten. He's raw, but in time could be the sack artist that Dante Fowler Jr. never could quite reach.

Round 3, No. 82 (VIA IND): Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Ojabo is likely viewed as a redshirt option in Year 1, meaning Atlanta could double-dip at pass rusher. After posting a league-low 18 sacks in 2021, the Falcons need another bona fide standout off the edge who fits coordinator Dean Pees' scheme.

Bonitto often gets lost in the conversation due to his production last fall for the Sooners. When watching the film, he's an explosive pass rusher who best works playing from a two-point stance rather than his hand in dirt. In three years, Bonitto tallied 33 tackles for loss and 19 total sacks. He's an upgrade to what's currently on the roster.

Round 4 No. 114: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

The Falcons re-signed do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, but that's not enough to fix the 31st-ranked rushing offense. Robinson is physical with his rushes, burying his head downhill to fight for the extra yards. He also offers value in pass protection, having shown his ability to win against pass rushers and linebackers in defending Heisman quarterback Bryce Young.

Round 5 No. 114: Smoke Mondy, S, Auburn

It's too soon to give up on Richie Grant, but Atlanta needs a strong safety to fight for starting reps. Mondy is physical in run support and loves to deliver the hammer. Although he's limited in man coverage, that hard-hitting demeanor brings value in open-field tackles and on special teams.

Round 6, No. 190: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Smith's offense is at its best with two quality tight ends. Kyle Pitts is set to play the Jonnu Smith role from Tennessee, but the Falcons needs an in-line blocker to replace Hayden Hurst. Kolar does a little bit of everything and finds success as a red zone target. He's also a willing blocker who needs little refinement with his footwork and pad level.

Round 6, No. 213: Velus Jones. Jr., WR, Tennessee

Jones can be the immediate replacement for Russell Gage in the slot. He possess quality footwork and can make defenders miss at the line of scrimmage. He also has a great release to work as a vertical option. Jones is an accomplished returner and could very well be an option on punts.