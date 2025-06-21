Falcons Drake London Lands High in PFF Fantasy Rankings
PFF released a list where they ranked who they think are the 100 best fantasy football wide receivers, for fantasy football. The players are divided into seven tiers: Tier 1: “the best of the best”, Tier 2: “true WR1 candidates”, Tier 3: “high-end weekly starters”, Tier 4: “a testament to the positon’s depth”, Tier 5: “starters with potential”, Tier 6: “Sleeper territory” and Tier 7: Deep-league options."
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London comes in ninth and is in the second tier. The eight wide receivers above him are: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brian Thomas Jr and Nico Collins.
Drake London finished as WR5 in PPR (points per reception) fantasy leagues last year, totaling 280.8 points. He averaged 16.5 fantasy points per game, which was the seventh highest mark in the NFL.
In 2024, London recorded 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. His 100 catches were the ninth most in the NFL last year, making him a great target in PPR fantasy leagues. London had 22 catches and 39 targets in the final three games of the season when Michael Penix Jr became the starter. This would be on pace for 125 receptions in a season.
London’s nine touchdowns were the sixth most in the NFL. London managed this despite quarterback Kirk Cousins going four weeks without throwing a single touchdown pass.
London’s 1,271 yards were the fourth most in the NFL. He tallied 352 of those yards in three games with Michael Penix Jr, averaging a whopping 117.3 yards per game. This would be 1,994 yards over a 17-game season.
London put together a great season for fantasy purposes last year. If Michael Penix Jr is what Falcons fans hope he is, London should be even better this year.