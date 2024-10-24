Falcons Should Reunite Patriots Edge Rusher with 'Mentor' Matt Judon
The Atlanta Falcons are tied atop the NFC South with a 4-3 win/loss record, but the defense’s pass rush remains problematic. They rank dead last in the NFL with just-six sacks. Eight players have at least six sacks on the season.
However, trading for New England Patriots 26-year-old standout edge defender Josh Uche could provide a boost before next month’s NFL trade deadline.
On the season, Uche has two sacks in seven games played with just one start, sitting on the bench in the Patriots’ 3-3-5 defensive scheme. Additionally, he is second on the team with 11 total quarterback pressures per Pro Football Focus.
His best game of the year to date came against the rival New York Jets in Week 3. He generated three pressures, one sack, and one quarterback hit against Aaron Rodgers, a veteran signal-caller known to get the ball out of his hands in a hurry.
Despite coming off the bench, the former 2nd-round pick from Michigan has averaged 33.4 percent of snap counts per contest and has shown prowess as a pass rusher with 20.5 total sacks thus far in his career.
Additionally, he would not come at a steep price because he is on a one-year $3 million contract ($1.3 million base) and lacks a starting role in New England.
NFL.com's Kevin Patra got in on the act suggesting Uche has a piece the Patriots should look to sell before the November 5th trade deadline.
"With nine draft picks in 2025, Eliot Wolf has the ammo to continue his post-Belichick rebuild," wrote Patra on NFL.com as he labeled the Patriots as Sellers. "But considering the roster has more holes than a honeycomb, he should stockpile as many assets as possible. Edge rushers Joshua Uche and Deatrich Wise and cornerback Jonathan Jones are set to be free agents. In 2025, the Pats need fresh blood. Adding more assets would give Wolf the potential to move around in the draft and target difference-makers."
A fifth, sixth, or seventh-round draft pick could easily net a player whose contract expires at the end of the year. There is no better opportunity than with the Falcons.
His familiarity with Judon could also prove beneficial, as Uche views Judon in high regard.
“I don't have many role models in my life, but Matt Judon is one,” Uche said.
For Atlanta, reuniting the two on the team’s defense could only help alleviate its pass rush woes.