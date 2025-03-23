Falcons Best Offseason 'Trade Asset' Not QB Kirk Cousins: Analyst
It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons are trying to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins. But Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker argued the veteran signal-caller is not the team's best trade asset this offseason.
Locker gave that label to tight end Kyle Pitts on March 20. Locker suggested Pitts could be worth a second or third-round choice if traded before the end of April.
"The could attract suitors for Kirk Cousins, but his waning play (72.3 PFF passing grade) and contract ($40 million cap hit in 2025) might complicate the team’s potential trade return. Meanwhile, Pitts is still only 24 and teeming with potential," wrote Locker.
"Pitts came into the NFL as a fourth overall pick but, unfortunately, hasn’t lived up to the billing so far. His 70.1 PFF receiving grade over the past two years slots 17th out of 28 qualifying tight ends, and he hasn’t hit 1.50 yards per route run since 2022. As the alumnus goes into a contract year, he could still be worth a Day 2 pick."
Most Pitts trade proposals this offseason have been for Day 3 selections. In fact, other pundits have argued gaining draft capital wouldn't even be the primary goal for the Falcons in a Pitts trade. That would be to clear cap space.
Pitts possesses a $10.88 million cap hit for the 2025 season. The Falcons can shred that entire salary with a Pitts trade.
But if the Falcons were interested in more cap space, they likely would have traded Pitts before free agency to then use that space to sign another veteran or two.
If general manager Terry Fontenot can gain a Day 2 pick in exchange for a struggling tight end entering a contract season, he should definitely consider the offer. But in all likelihood, no NFL team is going to offer that draft compensation. So, Pitts will probably be back with the Falcons for the fifth season.
The team's best hope is the tight end will gain chemistry with new quarterback Michael Penix Jr. over the summer and begin living up to his potential. If that happens, Pitts will increase his value ahead of 2026 free agency. But, it won't cost Atlanta much to place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old next offseason.
As a rookie, Pitts posted 68 catches, 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown. Over the past three years, though, he's battled lower-body injuries and poor quarterback play.
In 2024, Pitts registered 47 receptions, 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns.