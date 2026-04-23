Atlanta Falcons James Pearce Could Be Back with Team Sooner than Expected

MIAMI – Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. received a major development in his criminal investigation. According to Andy Slater on social media , the defender will have his charges dismissed after he completes a program offered to him by the state of Florida.

“While details are still being worked out, Pearce Jr. would have to attend therapy sessions and stay out of trouble over a six-month period,” Slater wrote on X. “His attorney, Yale Sanford, tells me the victim, Rickea Jackson, and the police officers in this case spoke to the state attorney's office and agreed to this as well.”

Jackson's potential agreement with this outcome is an important development in this announcement.

She previously told investigators that she was willing to testify against Pearce should charges be brought. The court granted her request for protection from Pearce. The Falcons edge rusher had been ordered not to have “any sort of contact with Jackson or come within 500 feet of her home, or place of employment, or 100 feet from her vehicle.”

Before the day of the arrest in February, other reports indicated there were at least seven 911 calls to police, indicating heightened fears from Jackson that she was being stalked and harassed.

After the arrest in Miami, Pearce was charged with three felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. The fourth arrest charge of felony aggravated stalking was later changed to a misdemeanor. The additional charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer was dropped.

This development will put his case on hold while he completes the pre-trial intervention.

The NFL confirmed in February that it will review his case under the personal conduct policy, separate from the pending legal investigation. They have since been closely monitoring the investigation but reserve the right to make their own rulings, regardless of the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Player violations involving assault, battery, domestic violence, or sexual assault result in a baseline six-game suspension without pay. However, if additional aggravating factors are present (e.g., use of a weapon), the suspension could be elevated. Any additional offenses could result in banishment from the NFL.

However, barring any action from the team, this update suggests Pearce could return to the Falcons in 2026.

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