Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Running Backs

Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 4

Jahmyr Gibbs at Panthers Bijan Robinson at Saints (Mon.) Kenneth Walker III at Raiders Jonathan Taylor at Commanders Derrick Henry vs. Titans Christian McCaffrey vs. Broncos Jeremiyah Love at Giants James Cook vs. Patriots Ashton Jeanty vs. Chiefs D’Andre Swift vs. Jets

Complete Week 4 running back rankings

Week 4 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Jeremiyah Love at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Starting Love in the first two weeks of the season was a concern, as he was losing snaps and touches to Tyler Allgeier. That all changed in Week 3, as the rookie dominated the touch share (40%) and scored 21.9 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. I’d expect a similar scenario this week against the Giants, who have allowed 13-plus points to three running backs, including one (Javonte Williams) who torched them for 24.2 points.

Jeremiyah Love scampers for 21 yards 😤



AZvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TnpRA0MR71 — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Start ’Em

Chuba Hubbard vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Hubbard has gone from an unappealing draft pick to a virtual must-start player in the span of one month. He’s ninth in fantasy points among running backs after three weeks, and he has seen a 36% touch share in the Panthers' backfield … that total was even higher last week without Jonathon Brooks. This week’s matchup against the Lions has one of the highest projected point totals of the week, so I’d keep starting Hubbard in fantasy.

Bucky Irving vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving’s point totals have dropped in three straight weeks, but I’m keeping the faith in the young Bucs runner in a plus matchup against Green Bay. The Packers defense allowed a huge game to Bijan Robinson last week, and overall, it has surrendered the most fantasy points to running backs after three weeks. Irving is also seeing a 41.7% touch share even with Kenneth Gainwell on the roster, so I’m starting him in the “Bay of Pigs” battle.

Braelon Allen at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Allen’s matchup against the Bears isn’t really great on paper, as Chicago's D has allowed just one back to score 10.5 points or more after three weeks … but I’m still starting Allen as a flex. He should lead the Jets' backfield in touches with Breece Hall out, and that increased volume alone makes him worth considering. With the running back position thinning out due to injuries, Allen figures to start in many leagues this week.

Aaron Jones Sr. vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones didn’t put up a massive stat line last week, but he has seen a huge 58.4% touch share in the past two weeks with Jordan Mason out. That touch share alone makes the Vikings veteran worth starting in fantasy leagues, but a plus matchup against the Dolphins makes him even more attractive. Their defense has allowed the third-most points to running backs, with three backs beating them for 21-plus points in three weeks.

More Starts

Jaylen Warren at Browns (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

D’Andre Swift vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

TreVeyon Henderson at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Colts (27%): Croskey-Merritt has a 32.1% touch share in the Commanders offense, and the Colts have allowed the fifth-most points to backs.

Croskey-Merritt has a 32.1% touch share in the Commanders offense, and the Colts have allowed the fifth-most points to backs. Kyle Monangai vs. Jets (20%): Monangai has seen a 20% touch share in the Chicago backfield, and the Jets have allowed the third-most points per opportunity to backs.

Monangai has seen a 20% touch share in the Chicago backfield, and the Jets have allowed the third-most points per opportunity to backs. Ollie Gordon II at Vikings (1%): Gordon figures to see a major increase in touches with De’Von Achane out. This is a volume-based start rather than a matchup-based start.

Week 4 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Javonte Williams at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): It’s difficult to justify sitting Williams in most leagues right now, especially with all the recent injuries to running backs, but I would at least temper expectations against the Texans. Their defense has held superstars such as Jonathan Taylor (9.2 points), James Cook (9.9 points) and Chase Brown (11.2 points) to modest stat lines, and no team has allowed fewer Expected Points Added to running backs. This could be a rough week for Williams.

Sit ’Em

Omarion Hampton at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Let’s be honest … how many Chargers offensive players can you trust right now? Their offense appears to be broken, and the backfield was split up even more between Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. He also has a tough road matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed just 2.9 yards per rush and the fourth-fewest fantasy points per touch. As a result, Hampton is a riskier fantasy option.

Jadarian Price vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Price has not lived up to his early-season expectations, scoring just 14 combined fantasy points in his first three games. He also lost a fumble in Week 3, and Emanuel Wilson has out-carried him 30 to 18 in the last two weeks. As a result, the matchup, good or bad, doesn’t matter as much as Price’s recent lack of touches. At best, he’s a risky low-end fantasy starter against the Chargers this weekend.

Quinshon Judkins vs. Steelers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Judkins, by no fault of his own, has been unstartable so far this season. Playing behind a bad line in a poor offense, he’s averaging a brutal 2.9 yards per rush. So while this week’s matchup against Pittsburgh isn’t good on paper, it’s still a gamble too start Judkins … especially in a game that is projected to have one of the lowest points total of the week. I’d beware the Browns running back.

Alvin Kamara vs. Falcons (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Kamara will be in a lot of lineups this week as fantasy managers scramble to replace Travis Etienne Jr. (out with hamstring injury). However, the veteran will lose some work to Kendre Miller in what figures to be a committee in New Orleans. I’d also factor in that the Falcons defense hasn’t been terrible agaisnt running backs. I get the need to start him, but I would temper expectations for Kamara in Week 4.

More Sits

J.K. Dobbins at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tony Pollard at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

MarShawn Lloyd at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)