Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Tight Ends

Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week

Trey McBride at Giants Brock Bowers vs. Chiefs George Kittle vs. Cardinals Tyler Warren at Commanders (London) Travis Kelce at Raiders Juwan Johnson vs. Falcons (Mon.) Sam LaPorta at Panthers Kenyon Sadiq at Bears Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Steelers (Thurs.) Tucker Kraft at Buccaneers

Complete Week 4 tight end rankings

Week 4 Start ’Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Travis Kelce at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Isn’t it amazing what marrying a pop superstar will do for your stats? All joking aside, Kelce has been solid after three weeks, averaging more than 16 fantasy points per game. While his targets have been a bit uneven—he saw just two last week—the production has been reminiscent of his younger days. Kelce should remain in all lineups this week against the Raiders, who have allowed the third-most points to tight ends.

Start ’Em

Juwan Johnson vs. Falcons (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Johnson scored 23.3 fantasy points last week, posting a pair of touchdowns for the Saints. He now has scored 10-plus points in each of his first three games, and he’s averaging 16.1 points per game. Johnson has a great rapport with QB Kyle Shough, who is becoming a must-start in fantasy leagues, and a matchup against the Falcons is favorable. After three weeks, Atlanta's defense has allowed the eighth-most points to tight ends.

Kenyon Sadiq at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sadiq went off against the Lions in Week 3, posting seven catches on eight targets for 105 yards, one touchdown and 25.5 fantasy points. He saw more work with Adonai Mitchell sidelined, and he showed why he was a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. With Mitchell a question mark for Week 4 and Garrett Wilson getting hurt (though it isn’t believed to be serious), Sadiq is worth a look against the Bears at a thin position.

Darren Waller vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Waller proved he’s not touchdown-dependent last week, posting 10.1 fantasy points on five catches for 51 yards. He was also targeted eight times in the Panthers' loss to Cleveland, and a Week 4 matchup against the Lions makes him a solid play. Detroit just gave up a massive stat line to Sadiq, and their defense has allowed the most points to tight ends. Waller is a free agent in a lot of leagues. too, so you can add and use him.

More Starts

Dalton Schultz vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tucker Kraft at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sam LaPorta at Panthers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tight End Streamers

Jake Ferguson at Texans (42%): Ferguson has scored three touchdowns in the last two weeks; The Texans have allowed the fourth-most yards to opposing tight ends.

Ferguson has scored three touchdowns in the last two weeks; The Texans have allowed the fourth-most yards to opposing tight ends. T.J. Hockenson vs. Dolphins (14%): Hockenson could see more targets if Justin Jefferson is out; The Dolphins have allowed the ninth-most points to tight ends.

Hockenson could see more targets if Justin Jefferson is out; The Dolphins have allowed the ninth-most points to tight ends. Brenton Strange at Bengals (12%): The Bengals have allowed the fifth-most points to tight ends; The total in this game is hovering in the low 50s, so it could be a shootout.

Week 4 Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Dalton Kincaid vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Admittedly, I was dead wrong about Kincaid last week … despite a hot start and a good matchup, he put up a stinker against the Chargers. And while I know he’ll start in most leagues at a thin tight end spot, this week’s matchup against the Patriots isn’t favorable. After three weeks, no defense has allowed fewer fantasy points to tight ends. Also, only 17.2% of opposing targets have gone to tight ends against New England.

Sit ’Em

Colston Loveland vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Loveland was just inches away from having a nice stat line last week, but he had a touchdown overturned and finished with a modest 7.1 points (he now has 8.4 points on the season). While I know it’s tough to sit Loveland, he’s not a must-start despite being drafted so high. This week he and the Bears face the Jets, who have held both Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft to fewer than 7.5 fantasy points each in previous matchups.

Isaiah Likely vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit last week, Likely was held to just 3.3 fantasy points on five targets and two catches for the Giants. While the weather was part of the issue, so was Jameis Winston's lackluster level of play. His adjusted completion percentage in his near two games of action is just 61.7%, and his completion percentage over expected is a brutal negative 12.1%. So while the matchup is favorable, it’s hard to justify starting Likely right now.

Kyle Pitts Sr. at Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pitts was invisible in the stat sheets after two weeks, mostly due to brutal quarterback play from (mostly) Cooper Rush and Jack Strand. Even in Michael Penix Jr.'s return in Week 3, Pitts still put up an absolute stinker in the stat sheets. This week’s matchup is actually really good on paper, but that’s mostly because the Saints allowed almost 28 fantasy points to Brock Bowers last week. I’d beware Pitts.

More Sits

Hunter Henry at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mark Andrews vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mike Gesicki vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)