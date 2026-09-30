Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Team Defenses & Kickers

Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 4

Vikings defense vs. Dolphins Seahawks defense vs. Chargers Ravens defense vs. Titans Steelers defense at Browns (Thurs.) Packers defense at Buccaneers Cardinals defense at Giants Chiefs defense at Raiders Bills defense vs. Patriots Bears defense vs. Jets Saints defense vs. Falcons (Mon.)

Complete Week 4 defense rankings

Week 4 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Vikings defense vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings will be a popular streaming option in a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Miami's offense is tied for the fewest points scored in the NFL, and they’ll be without their best player, running back De’Von Achane, for the rest of the year. Miami also has allowed nine sacks, and only two teams have allowed more quarterback pressures in 2026.

The sixth sack of the day for the Vikings defense 👏@MINvsTB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KjMf4iAtv7 — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Start ’Em

Ravens defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans offense is one of the worst in the NFL after three weeks, scoring the third-fewest points. Tennessee also has the highest percentage of drives ending in punts (59.3%), and no offense has a shorter time of possession after three weeks. All of this makes the Ravens defense a solid streaming option for fantasy managers.

Packers defense at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers defense was dreadful last week, posting negative fantasy points in some scoring systems. However, it’s tempting to give this unit a look in Week 4 given its matchup against the Bucs and undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels. He’s making his first NFL start in Baker Mayfield's (thumb) absence, so Green Bay has a terrific matchup.

More Starts

Steelers defense at Browns (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Rams defense at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chiefs defense at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Team Defense Streamers

Bills defense vs. Patriots (10%): Drake Maye and the New England offense have struggled mightily through the first three weeks, so the Bills defense has value.

Drake Maye and the New England offense have struggled mightily through the first three weeks, so the Bills defense has value. Bears defense vs. Jets (6%): The Bears defense held Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to just 7 points last week; Geno Smith is always a threat to throw multiple interceptions.

The Bears defense held Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to just 7 points last week; Geno Smith is always a threat to throw multiple interceptions. Cardinals defense at Giants (0%): The Giants offense mustered only four field goals last week, and Jameis Winston has always been prone to costly turnovers.

Week 4 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Chargers defense at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers defense has been a dud in the first three weeks despite plus matchups against the Cardinals and Raiders. Next up is a brutal game against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks, who will be salty on their home field after a bad loss to the Commanders last week. I’d avoid the Bolts in this contest.

Sit ’Em

Eagles defense vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams offense appeared to be back in Weeks 2 and 3, even without Puka Nacua, as QB Matthew Stafford threw a combined six touchdown passes. Their line also has allowed just five sacks, which is tied for the seventh fewest in the league. The Eagles also just allowed third-string quarterback Case Keenum to beat them for three touchdowns.

Patriots defense at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots have a solid defense, but it’s hard to justify starting them against Josh Allen and the Bills, whose offense has scored the most points in the NFL after three weeks, and only two teams have averaged more yards per play. What’s more, no other team has a higher percentage of drives that result in touchdowns than Buffalo.

More Sits

Buccaneers defense vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jaguars defense at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Lions defense at Panthers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 4

Brandon Aubrey at Texans Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Cowboys Evan McPherson vs. Jaguars Jason Myers vs. Chargers Will Reichard vs. Dolphins Tyler Loop vs. Titans Spencer Shrader at Commanders (London) Harrison Butker at Raiders Trey Smack at Buccaneers Cam Little at Bengals

Complete Week 4 kicker rankings

Week 4 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Trey Smack at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers kicker was held to just one fantasy point in last week’s loss to the Falcons, but I’m sticking with the rookie based on his plus matchup in Tampa Bay. No defense in the league has allowed more fantasy points to kickers through the first three weeks. What’s more, no opposing booter has scored fewer than 13 points against them.

Trey Smack 34-yard FG for the tie.



GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MuQXEkwVkJ — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Start ’Em

Will Reichard vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings kicker posted a solid 16 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Buccaneers, and he’s currently in the top four in points scored among kickers. Minnesota also has the seventh-highest percentage of offensive drives that result in a field goal (20%), so Reichard should continue to see plenty of chances to score.

Evan McPherson vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bengals kicker has emerged as one of the top kickers in fantasy football, nailing all eight of his field-goal attempts while averaging a stout 14 fantasy points per game. That’s due in part to the fact that no team has a higher percentage of drives resulting in a field goal (26.7%). This could be a shootout as well, so start McPherson.

More Starts

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tyler Loop vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Harrison Butker at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kicker Streamers

Chris Boswell at Browns (45%): The Browns have allowed all three kickers they have faced this season to score at least 10 fantasy points, and two have had 14 or more.

The Browns have allowed all three kickers they have faced this season to score at least 10 fantasy points, and two have had 14 or more. Spencer Shrader at Commanders (23%): Shrader has scored 31 fantasy points in the last two weeks, and the Commanders have allowed the sixth-most points to kickers.

Shrader has scored 31 fantasy points in the last two weeks, and the Commanders have allowed the sixth-most points to kickers. Drew Stevens vs. Colts (0%): Stevens has combined to score 19 fantasy points in his last two games, while the Colts have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to kickers.

Week 4 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Cameron Dicker at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker has been one of the worst fantasy kickers in the league after three weeks, scoring a combined 12 points. He has missed two of his five field-goal attempts, and the Chargers offense has the eighth-lowest time of possession. Playing a road game against Seattle after the Seahawks lost last week is also a challenging task.

Sit ’Em

Chase McLaughlin vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tampa Bay kicker ranks second in fantasy points among kickers after three weeks, but that was with Baker Mayfield at the helm of the offense. This week, the Bucs will be led by undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels. That could be a huge hindrance on all fantasy-relevant Buccaneers, including their kicker.

Tyler Bass vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills kicker has scored just 11 combined fantasy points in his last two games, and a matchup against the Patriots isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed an average of just 5.7 points per game to kickers, and no opposing kicker has beaten them for more than seven points. This makes Bass a risky option at a deep kicker position.

More Sits

Wil Lutz at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cairo Santos vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chad Ryland at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)