ESPN Predicts Atlanta Falcons’ Ideal Round 2 Selection

The Atlanta Falcons weren't able to join in on the fun in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night after trading their pick for James Pearce Jr. last year. Pearce rewarded the move by lapping the rookie field with 10.5 sacks last year (the next closest was teammate Jalon Walker with 5.5).

The optics of the move have taken several turns, including the news on Thursday that Pearce has avoided serious legal trouble stemming from his arrest in February by completing pre-trial counseling and keeping his nose clean.

With the Falcons No. 13 overall pick, the Rams were universally named one of the night's biggest losers by reaching for quarterback Ty Simpson while the team is considered to be in a Super Bowl window.

Now that we move onto the second day of the draft, the Falcons will have several good options with the No. 48 overall pick, and ESPN's Matt Miller likes Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Christen Miller to Atlanta in what could be a perfect fit.

"The Falcons focus again on the defensive line after selecting two edge rushers in the first round last year, this time grabbing an anchor in nose tackle Miller," Miller wrote on ESPN. "The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder easily projects as a 1-technique or nose tackle starter who has shown the strength to be a presence in a two-gapping situation."

The Falcons have long been criticized for ignoring Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL Draft. That changed last year when they took Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick. Walker became, by far, the highest Bulldog selected by the Falcons. If the Falcons decided to shred the narrative completely and select Miller at No. 48, he would be the second-highest selected former Bulldog.

Miller has been a popular selection for Atlanta, and Falcons fans dare to hope he'll still be available when they're on the clock Friday night. Atlanta picks 16th in the second round, and Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick considers Miller the 12th-best available player and No. 40 overall on his Top 100 rankings.

The Falcons made big strides on defense last year, including a team record 57 sacks, but their run stopping was still a sore spot. They finished 24th in overall run defense, and their defensive run EPA was 28th.

New general manager Ian Cunningham has already addressed the trenches, replacing 33-year-old David Onyemata with Da'Shawn Hand and Chris Williams. He also traded 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith, admitting he was looking for a bigger presence inside.

But none of those players are a sure thing, and the interior defensive line is the most heavily rotated position in football. More help is needed. At 6'3 3/4" and 321 pounds, Miller offers a profile the Falcons currently don't have. He would instantly improve Atlanta's run defense from last season, despite the loss of Onyemata.

Flick agrees with the direction, but he has Miller off the board at No. 38 to the Houston Texans. The Texans took Georgia Tech offensive lineman Kenyan Rutledge in the first round, and could match up familiar foes in practice every day if they took Miller.

Instead, Flick goes with Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter. Hunter had a good showing at the Senior Bowl, but he was one of the worst performers at the NFL Combine regardless of position. He arrived at 6'3 1/2" and 318 pounds, just slightly smaller than Miller, but his vertical jump was an event worst 21.5 inches.

Cunningham has been adamant about his willingness to trade down and select more players. If Miller is still on the board when the Falcons are on the clock, he might be too tempting to pass up as one of the best fits for Atlanta in the second round.

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