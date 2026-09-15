Falcons Have Clear Preference for Starting Quarterback, According to Report

The Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback situation could be moving toward a familiar answer.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons want Michael Penix Jr. to return as their starting quarterback once he is healthy enough to play. Rapoport reported that Penix’s expected timeframe for a return is approximately two weeks, which could put him in position to return as early as this week against the Carolina Panthers.

"It is pretty clear to me, based on the people I've spoken with, that the Falcons would like Michael Penix to be their starting quarterback when he is healthy, when he is ready, and when he can do it," Rapoport said. "From what I understand, the original time frame here was about Week 2 or 3, which makes sense."

That would make Penix’s recovery one of the biggest storylines surrounding Atlanta over the next two weeks. The Falcons travel to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Week 3. If they aren't comfortable playing him this week against the Panthers, will four days make the difference?

Or would it make more sense for the Falcons to wait until Monday Night Football on October 5th against the Saints for an extra 10 days of preparation?

Penix remains sidelined while recovering from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Although he has progressed to the point of participating in practice, the Falcons have been cautious with his return and did not consider him ready to play in their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The situation became even more complicated when Tua Tagovailoa, who had been named Atlanta’s Week 1 starter, suffered an oblique injury and was ruled out. That forced Cooper Rush into the starting lineup against Pittsburgh.

"So, if he is not ready this week, which again, we'll see, then it's a question of: is it Tua or is it Cooper Rush? Tua suffered an oblique injury, but generally, for a throwing position, it's not usually one week," said Rapoport.

"So if he can't go, then you'll see Cooper Rush out there again, and Cooper Rush was fine. Certainly acquitted himself well, especially for someone who signed in July and is really a third-string quarterback."

Falcons fans and football analytics might disagree that Cooper Rush was "fine", third string or not.

Rush struggled in his first start for Atlanta, throwing two interceptions — including a pick-six by T.J. Watt — as the Falcons fell 20-13. The veteran quarterback’s performance adds another twist to Atlanta’s quarterback decision while Penix works his way back.

Jaxson Dart with the best QB performance in Week 1.



• EPA/Play: +0.73 (1st)

• WPA/Play: +2.2% (1st)



Every 5 plays, Dart added 3.5 expected points and 11% win probability for the Giants. pic.twitter.com/01OTeikQyu — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) September 14, 2026

Rapoport made no mention of undrafted free agent Jack Strand, and Stefanski has remained unwilling to provide a definitive answer on the team’s quarterback plans.

Following Sunday’s loss, Stefanski said there were no updates on the quarterbacks Monday, while emphasizing that the team was still working through its evaluations.

“I hope to have more clarity on all of our positions later today and the next few days,” Stefanski said.

For now, however, the Falcons appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

Penix’s health will ultimately determine when the team can make its next major decision. If Rapoport’s one-to-two-week timeline holds, Atlanta could soon have its 2025 starter back behind center.

The Falcons’ immediate challenge is navigating the position until then.

With Tagovailoa dealing with an injury and Penix still unavailable, Rush remains part of the equation. But if Penix is healthy and ready to return in the next couple of weeks, Atlanta could have a clear preference.

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