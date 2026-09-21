Falcons QB Play Raises Questions About Michael Penix Jr.’s Return

The Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback situation remains one of the biggest storylines heading into a short week, and Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers only intensified the attention surrounding Michael Penix Jr.’s potential return.

Atlanta’s offense struggled throughout a 34- 3 loss, with Cooper Rush and rookie Jack Strand combining for 145 passing yards, three interceptions and a lost fumble. The Falcons never reached the red zone and managed just three points.

Rush started the game but struggled to generate much offensively. He completed 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions and lost a fumble before being replaced by Strand in the second half.

Rush acknowledged afterward that the performance was not good enough.

“You just play quarterback. It’s sort of the territory, but you’ve got to play better. That’s how it works.”

The veteran also took responsibility for his early turnover, which came on Atlanta’s opening possession.

“I was hoping I was down. I’ve got to hang on to it either way. I saw green grass, just got to get down a little earlier.”

Rush’s performance came one week after he completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Pittsburgh.

Strand eventually got his opportunity, but the rookie also struggled to get the Falcons’ offense moving. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 59 yards with an interception and was unable to produce a touchdown drive. He entered the game on his two-yard line, already down 27-3.

The combined performance leaves Atlanta searching for answers with only a few days before Thursday night’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Is This the Opening for Penix?

That is where Penix becomes the biggest question.

Penix was inactive Sunday for the second consecutive game as he continues his recovery from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season. Before the season, Penix said he was close to returning but still had physical and technical goals he wanted to accomplish before playing in a game.

The Falcons have maintained that they will not rush the process.

Stefanski reiterated that approach after Sunday’s game, saying he felt confident in the plan surrounding Penix and his recovery.

“It’s a progression. Feel really confident in the plan, feel really confident in what we’ve done and what Mike has done, both on the field and medically. When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

Following Sunday’s loss, Stefanski did not want to get into specifics about Penix’s status or alter the team’s plan because of the quarterback struggles. The focus remains on following the established process and determining when Penix is ready to return.

That approach was also echoed by Chris Lindstrom.

“Mike is on his medical journey,” Lindstrom said. “We want him to be out there and feel confident in his knee and feel confident in himself.”

Lindstrom also said that ultimately it’s up to Penix.

“He knows the timetable that he has for himself to be right,” Lindstrom said. “And so, when he’s ready, we know that, as his teammates, he’s doing everything in his power to be back.”

Thursday Could Be Significant

The Falcons now have a quick turnaround, with Green Bay coming to town Thursday night. Playing on Thursday would give Penix 11 days to recover from his first contact in nearly a year with the Falcons playing next Monday against the Saints.

Penix could potentially make his 2026 debut in that game according to reports. Playing on Thursday would give Penix 11 days to recover from his first contact in nearly a year with the Falcons playing next Monday against the Saints.

However, not playing Thursday would give Penix another two weeks from today to be physically ready for an NFL game.

What is clear is that Atlanta needs better quarterback play. Rush has now thrown four interceptions through two games while completing 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards. He has also lost a fumble Sunday.

Strand has only 15 regular season attempts, but his first extended NFL action produced 59 yards and an interception.

The Falcons have scored only 16 points through two games and have yet to score an offensive touchdown. Sunday’s three-point performance made the quarterback situation even more pressing.

Rush, however, said the team has to move forward quickly.

“It’s a long season. Every week there’s ups and downs, and right now we’re a little down, but we’re battling.”

That next opportunity comes Thursday.

Whether that opportunity belongs to Rush, Strand, Penix, or even Tua Tagovailoa, who hasn't practiced in two weeks. remains one of the biggest questions facing the Falcons after Sunday’s loss.

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