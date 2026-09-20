Jack Stand Debut vs Panthers: Falcons Rookie Gets NFL Reality Check

By no means could Cooper Rush stay on the field as the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) quarterback in Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers (0-1).

After boos and “We want Strand” chants rang out from the Falcons faithful at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta decided to hand the clipboard to Rush in favor of undrafted rookie Jack Strand in the Week 2 NFC South opener.

Rush had tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble on the game’s first play, prompting Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a quarterback change in the third quarter.

Fans rejoiced as Strand checked into the game with the Atlanta offense.

But he wasn’t placed in much of an ideal situation.

The Falcons began Strand’s debut drive on the two-yard line. They ran twice, with running back Brian Robinson Jr. picking up two four-yard gains to make it 3rd and two.

Then Strand got his first opportunity to throw an NFL regular-season pass.

Disaster struck.

Strand’s short pass to Jahan Dotson hit off the receiver’s chest, and Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn helped disrupt the football for Devin Lloyd to secure an interception, his second one of the day. He returned it for a 16-yard pick-six.

Strand also had a late fumble on Atlanta’s final offensive drive as the football slipped out of his hands on a pass attempt and was recovered by Panthers defensive tackle Aaron Hall.

Strand finished the game going 8-for-15 for 59 yards and an interception. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder rushed twice for 20 yards.

He thrived on short passes.

And as any rookie, especially one who went undrafted out of an NCAA Division II program, the NFL speed was an increase over what he’s accustomed to in college at Minnesota State Moorhead and even the preseason.

Strand was slow on his reads at times and even took a sack as a result. But he did have a decent pocket presence.

Atlanta’s quarterback woes were the ugliest they have been all offseason.

But help may be on the way.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may return to action for the upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 24. He’d been cleared from a partially torn left ACL in August and had been working to get confident in his knee since.

Tua Tagovailoa may also return in a backup capacity after hurting his oblique midweek of Week 1 preparation.

Falcons-Packers kicks off at 8:15 this Thursday on Prime Video.

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