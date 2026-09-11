Falcons Rookie Linebacker Set for Significant Role in Week 1 vs. Steelers

Kendal Daniels has spent the summer making a strong impression on the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, the rookie linebacker is in position to make his first NFL start.

Daniels was listed as the starting inside linebacker alongside veteran Divine Deablo on Atlanta’s Week 1 depth chart ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The fourth-round pick has emerged as one of the more intriguing young players on Atlanta’s defense following an outstanding training camp and preseason.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski has been careful not to put specific expectations on his rookies, he acknowledged that the young players could have significant roles when the season begins. Daniels appears to be one of those players.

Daniels faced a challenging pre-draft process that included dealing with an injury and going through the NFL Combine.

“It’s very exciting, it’s good to see hard work paying off,” Daniels said.

That work has seemingly translated to the practice field. Daniels consistently flashed his physical skill set throughout camp, using his length (6'5), size (245 pounds), and athleticism to make plays. His performance was enough to earn opportunities with the first-team defense and ultimately put him in position to start alongside Deablo.

“We’ve got to use our length and our size to our advantage,” Daniels said.

Having Deablo next to him should also help Daniels ease into his first NFL game. Deablo will handle the green-dot responsibilities for the Falcons, communicating defensive calls to the rest of the unit.

Daniels said Deablo has helped him throughout the process, and hearing how the veteran communicates as the green dot has been valuable for the rookie.

That communication will be especially important against a Steelers offense led by Aaron Rodgers. Daniels acknowledged the challenge of facing a quarterback who has accomplished so much in his career and expressed amazement at Rodgers.

“I couldn’t imagine playing at his age,” Daniels said. “It’s crazy.”

While Daniels is expected to have a significant role, another rookie linebacker could also factor into Atlanta’s plans.

Harold Perkins Jr., a sixth-round pick, impressed throughout camp and preseason and has earned the opportunity to contribute alongside Daniels. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich previously said both rookies could be significant contributors, while Stefanski has remained intentionally vague about exactly how their roles will be defined.

Daniels and Perkins give Atlanta two young linebackers with different skill sets who can potentially be moved around depending on the matchup.

“We are interchangeable parts; we bring different things to the game,” Daniels said. “We’re a 1-2 punch.”

That versatility could become particularly valuable against a Pittsburgh offense that will test Atlanta’s defense in Daniels’ first regular-season game.

For now, though, the rookie’s starting designation is another indication of how quickly he has earned the coaching staff’s trust.

Daniels entered Atlanta as a fourth-round selection with plenty to prove. After an impressive camp and preseason, he’s now preparing to do it for real against Rodgers and the Steelers.

The opportunity is here. Now Daniels gets his first chance to show why the Falcons believe he is ready.

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