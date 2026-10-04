Falcons vs. Saints Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 4

NEW ORLEANS – The Atlanta Falcons are back on the road for the second of three consecutive prime-time matchups. Awaiting them in Week 4 is their arch-rival in New Orleans on Monday night.

Michael Penix Jr. was the story last Thursday. His return from an ACL injury sparked a resurgent Falcons offense and helped the team secure its first win of the Kevin Stefanski era. Penix unlocked this unit's potential, and they will look to continue that success against the Saints in a crucial divisional matchup.

On the other end, New Orleans looks like an up-and-coming team, led by an exciting young quarterback in Tyler Shough, who is second in the league in passing coming into Week 4. His mobility and connection with Chris Olave will be a tough test for a solid Falcons defense that has been effective at generating pressure but has been hit through the air so far.

As always, this should be an exciting game.

The Falcons and Saints have produced one of the NFL’s most heated rivalries. The two franchises have met 114 times, and the all-time record sits at 58-56 in favor of Atlanta after their season sweep in 2025.

This game is always heated, but Monday night’s edition carries some added significance for the home team. New Orleans is 20 years removed from reopening the Superdome, when they welcomed the Falcons for a forgettable 23-3 beatdown highlighted by Steve Gleason’s blocked punt.

Atlanta got their revenge 10 years later with a 45-32 win in 2016, and they will look to do the same on Monday night. It will be a tough test for the Falcons, but here’s everything you need to know to watch their Week 4 matchup with the Saints.

Falcons vs. Saints: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 17.0 PPG (27th), 340.7 YPG (11th), 167.7 Passing YPG (29th), 173.0 Rushing YPG (2nd), -0.22 in EPA/play (31st)

Falcons Defense: 22.7 PPG Allowed (15th), 310.7 YPG Allowed (7th), 263.0 Passing YPG Allowed (29th), 47.7 Rushing YPG Allowed (1st), -0.11 in EPA/play Allowed (10th)

Saints Offense: 27.0 PPG (11th), 382.7 YPG (8th), 281.3 Passing YPG (3rd), 101.3 Rushing YPG (17th), -0.02 in EPA/play (16th)

Saints Defense: 27.7 PPG Allowed (27th), 340.3 YPG Allowed (20th), 211.7 Passing YPG Allowed (16th), 128.7 Rushing YPG Allowed (27th), +0.06 in EPA/play Allowed (26th)

Falcons vs. Saints: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Saints -2 (-110)

Falcons +2 (-108)

Moneyline

Saints -135

Falcons +110

Total

OVER/UNDER 47.5 (-108/-110)

Falcons vs. Saints: How to Watch

Date: Monday, October 5, 2026

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

How to Watch: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Saints Record: 1-2

Falcons Record: 1-2

Falcons vs. Saints: Injury Report

Saints Injury Report

LB Pete Werner (shoulder) – QUES

TE Noah Fant (abdomen) – QUES

LB Kaden Elliss (calf) – OUT

Edge Carl Granderson (ankle) – OUT

Edge Anfernee Jennings (edge) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

LB Divine Deablo (hamstring) – QUES

DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) – QUES

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