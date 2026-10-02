Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Unlocks Untapped Part of His Game

The difference a new offensive coordinator and coaching regime could make.

As Michael Penix Jr. returned last Thursday as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback, the offense looked highly nuanced from his first two seasons.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has implemented more plays for the quarterback lining up under center. In Atlanta’s 35-14 road win over the Green Bay Packers, Penix had a career-high 35 snaps under center out of 71 plays total.

“It looked how it looked at practice,” first-year Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “That’s something that he and all the quarterbacks have been working on since April.”

That’s a world of difference from his previous career high, eight. In fact, throughout the 2025 season, Penix had only one pass attempt from under center in nine games before partially tearing his ACL.

Those stats contributed to Atlanta’s woes under former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who was often criticized for his predictable playcalling. That condemnation has followed him to Tampa Bay, as he now leads a frigid Buccaneers offense.

Penix said he’s always been accustomed to lining up under center. He was following the game plan provided to him.

He was asked if it was a challenge to acclimate his footwork and eyes to the new offensive wrinkle.

“Nothing,” Penix answered. “Under center was never hard for me. I just do what I’m told to do.”

With Penix under center, Atlanta had its most complete offensive attack in Green Bay.

The Falcons had 498 total yards.

Penix went 18-for-25 and threw for 256 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His top target was wide receiver Drake London, who had nine catches for 194 yards.

Keeping the Packers defense on its toes also opened up the run game even more than it already is. Star running back Bijan Robinson had 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“Obviously, some people say that play action stuff is better under the center,” Penix said. “But as long as you’re giving a good fake, it’s all the same.”

The Falcons (1-2) next face NFC South arch-rival, the New Orleans Saints (1-2), for the Oct. 5 edition of Monday Night Football. An Atlanta win and a Carolina Panthers loss to the Detroit Lions will move the Falcons to No. 1 in the division.

Falcons-Saints NFL Week 4 kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and will commemorate 20 years since the Superdome reopened after Hurricane Katrina.