Four Falcons Reactions Through 24 Hours of Free Agency

The Atlanta Falcons are 24 hours into the early negotiation period ahead of the start of the NFL league year on Wednesday, and they have been very busy. By day’s end, the Falcons had added eight new players to their roster, including a pair of defensive players, two special teamers (kicker and punter), and four other offensive players.

Even after the flurry of additions the Falcons made throughout the day on Monday, there are still plenty more moves for them to make before the official start of the league year on Wednesday. Now that we are just underway, what are the key takeaways from the first 24 hours?

The New Regime Still Believes In Michael Penix Jr. At Quarterback

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Falcons' signing of former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was met with mixed reactions on Monday. Some praised the frugality and upside of the deal, while others questioned whether they actually got any better with the addition.

Tagovailoa should not be viewed as a new starter in Atlanta. Rather, he should be considered a player who could start. His floor is an elite backup player, but there is still enough upside that makes the $1.3 million price tag more than worth a shot.

Additionally, the Falcons brass have been supportive of Michael Penix Jr. despite not outright naming him the starter this offseason. This move indicates they still think of him as a player with the potential to be a successful NFL quarterback. If they had pushed for a Geno Smith or Kyler Murray, that may have signaled they were ready to look for other starting options.

Penix struggled with consistency in his first year as a starter, but he was playing some of his best football before going down with his ACL injury in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers.

He has remained adamant this offseason that he will be ready for Week 1 in 2026 and that the best is yet to come. With this move, the Falcons may have indicated that they feel the same way.

The Kevin Stefanski Offense Is Taking Shape

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Atlanta was aggressive in adding offensive players, including a pair of former Falcons. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (2019-22) and tight end Austin Hooper (2016-19), who both caught passes from Falcons president of football Matt Ryan, were added on Monday. Additionally, Ian Cunningham also added Philadelphia Eagles speedster, Jahan Dotson .

With these moves, Cunningham clearly recognized there was a glaring pass-catching need on this roster, but the vision is slowly taking shape. Dotson and Zaccheaus are both speedy threats after the catch who can stretch the field or find space in defenses. In the middle, Hooper is an ideal second receiving tight end to play alongside Kyle Pitts Sr. when Stefanski uses his favorite 12-personnel groupings.

The Falcons needed bodies, but these players are also affordable and reliable veterans. What they lacked in flash, they make up for in consistency – and Atlanta needed that more than anything. The draft should provide plenty of upside players to match with Drake London, but the veterans ahead of them should ease that runway for the future rookies.

Defensive Line Is Atlanta’s Biggest Draft Need

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Falcons entered free agency with an understanding that the defensive line was a major need. Six of the nine contributors to the unit are set to leave the team this offseason, with David Onyemata being the biggest hole to fill (both literally and figuratively).

Whether Atlanta pursued him or not, the Falcons will need a new run-stuffer to replace Onyemata. Even with Onyemata in the middle, that group struggled against the run last season. They finished No. 15 in total defense (326.6 yards per game), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), and No. 15 in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.04), but No. 27 in EPA per rush allowed (+0.01).

Atlanta missed out on getting John Franklin-Myers on Monday after he signed with Tennessee, but there are still plenty of options at their disposal – both in the draft and free agency. No matter how they come, the Falcons will desperately need to add some more depth here.

Special Teams Clearly Needed An Overhaul

New York Jets place kicker Nick Folk | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Falcons had departures at kicker, punter, and kick returner this offseason, and they were quick to fill two of the three positions . Former New York Jets kicker Nick Folk and Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey were added on Monday, signaling a complete revamp to the special teams unit.

Both specialists played under the new Falcons special teams coordinator, Craig Aukerman, at some point in their careers. Bailey averages 46.3 yards per punt (long of 71 yards) and has downed 41.9% of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Folk has enjoyed an end-of-career spark and has led the NFL in field goal percentage in 2023 (96.7%), 2024 (95.5%), and 2025 (96.6%).

These two will replace punter Bradley Pinion and kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Earlier this offseason, Cunningham also cut veteran special teamer KhaDarel Hodge. There is still a chance that the two parties come together on a separate deal, but it is clear the new staff was ready to move on from a struggling special teams unit.

The Falcons are still in need of a new return specialist, but they still have several options on the free agency market to address that this offseason.