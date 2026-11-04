Should the Falcons Trade Tua Tagovailoa? The Case For and Against Moving QB

As the trade deadline approaches in less than a week on Nov. 10, names have begun swirling about who will be on the move across the NFL.

From top stars like Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to depth pieces for contenders, it’s always a fun part of the season.

One name that has ascended in trade talks is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The seventh-year quarterback and former Pro Bowler has backed up Michael Penix Jr. this season after returning from an early-season oblique injury soon after being named the Week 1 starter.

He’s appeared in just one game for Atlanta, its 31-23 Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where he threw the game-sealing overtime interception after Penix suffered a rib injury late in regulation. Tagovailoa has completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 34 yards all year.

Tagovailoa arrived in Atlanta on a one-year deal worth $1.2 million after being released by the Miami Dolphins as a potential candidate to lead the Falcons’ (3-5) offense. Instead, he’s holding the clipboard on the sideline as the NFL reaches the halfway point of the season.

The question remains: Should Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham explore trade opportunities to move Tua?

Here’s the case for and against.

Why the Falcons should trade QB Tua Tagovailoa

There’s a quarterback desperation in the NFL, especially in Baltimore. Wouldn’t it be wild to see Tagovailoa suit up for the team he recently gifted a win to, right?

But the Ravens are in quarterback purgatory right now. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has battled an ankle injury just about all season, and then injured his throwing-hand thumb while returning last week against the Buffalo Bills. Backup Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley suffered turf toe in the same game and is out for the season.

Now the Ravens turn to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to start moving forward. Sound familiar, Jack Strand fans?

The Ravens are currently last in the AFC North with a 4-4 record, but are two games behind No. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers. The division crown is very much still in play despite the quarterback injuries, and they're just one game behind for the seventh playoff spot.

Another team to watch is the Philadelphia Eagles after the debacle of handling Jalen Hurts’ blood clot situation. But they may actually mail it in on the season and become sellers at the deadline, outside of running back Saquon Barkley.

But regardless, if any team wants Tagovailoa, he’ll be easily absorbed on a cheap contract.

Why the Falcons shouldn’t trade QB Tua Tagovailoa

After a season that started with a Rolodex of quarterbacks – Cooper Rush, Jack Strand – maybe the Falcons shouldn’t trade Tagovailoa.

Andy Dalton is now the Falcons’ emergency third-string quarterback.

Atlanta needs the depth under center.

As much as fans don’t want to speak it out loud – knock on wood before reading further – Michael Penix Jr. does have durability issues with three torn ACL injuries. The Falcons also held their breath when he hurt his ribs against Baltimore.

Love him or hate him, but Tagovailoa is the only other quarterback currently on the roster outside of Penix that would give Atlanta a shot to win games. Let’s not conveniently forget it wasn’t long ago he was leading the NFL in passer rating, yardage, and completion percentage. His passer rating last season in Miami was better than both Penix and Kirk Cousins' passer rating for the Falcons last season.

If the Falcons had benched Penix for tossing four interceptions, Tagovailoa may have come in to throw a couple more, but he’s the best option.

Plus, is the return that the team would get on the trade even worth it? Moving a quarterback getting paid for a little over a million probably won’t move the needle much. We’re talking like Day 3 NFL Draft picks here.

That’s not going to help the Falcons right now, in a year when they’ve been on a roller-coaster ride but are still in play for the NFC South division title.

The Verdict for the Falcons trading QB Tua Tagovailoa

Hear out offers and inquiries if they come.

But if it’s not a bona fide move or a heist that’ll upgrade the Falcons, like the Gervon Dexter Sr. trade, stand pat.

For those pro-Tua, he adds some insurance to a quarterback room that Atlanta could still very well be in the NFL Draft market for in 2027.

For the anti-Tuas, just wait on it. He’ll be off the team in a matter of months and searching for a new home.

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