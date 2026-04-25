What Atlanta Falcons Can Expect from 6th Round Draft Pick Anterio Thompson

As the 2026 NFL Draft reaches its later rounds, the Atlanta Falcons bolstered their interior defensive line by using their sixth-round pick (No. 208 overall) to select defensive tackle Anterio Thompson out of Washington Huskies football.

Thompson arrived in Washington as a transfer in 2025, ahead of his senior season. Last year, he totaled 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks while starting three games and appearing in 13 for the Huskies.

Before transferring to Washington during the spring semester of his junior year, he spent the 2024 season with Western Michigan, where he started 12 games and totaled 34 tackles. He played for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023, where he primarily contributed on special teams while ranking third in the nation with two blocked punts.

His collegiate career began at Iowa Western Community College, where he earned First-Team All-Conference honors while helping lead his team win a 2022 NJCAA Division I national title.

The Washington product is Atlanta’s fourth pick and third defensive selection of the draft, joining Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell (Round 2, No.48), Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch (Round 3, No.71) and Oklahoma hybrid linebacker Kendal Daniels (Round 4, No. 134)

How Does He Fit In Atlanta?

After finishing as Pro Football Focus’ eighth-highest graded player at the position while serving as Atlanta’s starting defensive tackle last season, David Onyemata left a significant void when he signed with the New York Jets this offseason.

While the Falcons haven’t added a convincing solution at the position just yet, they’ve brought in veterans like Da'Shawn Hand and Chris Williams in free agency, while also trading 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro for formerJacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith, a second-round pick himself.

The Falcons could use immediate help at the position, but with Thompson having started just three games of Power Four football entering the NFL, his ability to contribute right away remains a question.

With that in mind, his NFL-level size and athleticism are what earned him a selection, making him more of a raw prospect whose tools could be molded into a consistent contributor in the near future, just not immediately.

His physical profile makes his lack of experience seem worth the investment at this point in the draft, measuring at 6-foot-2 and 306 pounds while turning heads with a 4.73 40-yard dash and a 29.5-inch vertical jump. His 40-yard dash would have been the fastest time among all defensive tackles at the NFL Combine.

Don't expect Thompson to be playing meaningful snaps in Week 1, but if his talent is molded and schemed for properly, he could grow into a steady piece of the rotation.